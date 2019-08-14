Branson Centre CEO seeks to boost connectivity among entrepreneurs regionally

By connecting entrepreneurs to each other and to investment, Branson Centre Caribbean is making a positive impact not only on individual businesses, but on the economy as a whole. Since, the centre's launch in 2011, 400 new jobs have been created and entrepreneurs have received more than $1 million USD in investment as a direct result of its work.

In a press release, it was noted that interconnectedness among entrepreneurs is vital for business success and to the development of a healthy, thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. That's the main message Lisandra Rickards, CEO of Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship-Caribbean, hopes to convey at the International Startup Congress 2019 taking place this week Tuesday and Wednesday (August 13-14). This inaugural event takes place in San Jose, wherein entrepreneurs and industry leaders are invited to share their success stories, challenges and perspectives on the latest trends in the business world.

“The entrepreneurial ecosystem of Central America and the Caribbean should join forces to learn from each other and be exposed to wider markets for our entrepreneurs. This will be my first time in Costa Rica and I hope to learn more about the type of new ventures that are emerging in such a unique country,” Rickards said.

Rickards, who has an MBA from Harvard University, will share her knowledge and the details of her work with Costa Ricans and other Latin Americans expected to be in attendance. Her talk will cover topics including training entrepreneurs for growth, mentorship support, and connecting to investment — all of which are services the centre she heads provides through its programming.

Rickards is one of five invited international speakers scheduled for the congress. The others hail from Israel, Colombia, Poland, and the United States. Nine locally-based experts are also slated to speak. Through keynote addresses, networking activities, talks or discussion panels, these business leaders will address various issues of interest, such as fintech and open banking, intellectual property, tourism start-ups, angel investment, the lean start-up method, digital transformation, open innovation, global entrepreneurship, scalability, and SDGs (sustainable development goals).

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship — Caribbean was launched in Montego Bay and stands as the Caribbean's leading business accelerator for scale-up entrepreneurs, bringing world-class entrepreneurial support to the region and working toward its mission of creating dynamic Caribbean economies.