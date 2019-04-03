Brian Boothe to head NCB's restructured divisions
National Commercial Bank (NCB) has announced plans to consolidate its Retail and Corporate Banking divisions effective Friday, April 5.
The financial giant's decision to consolidate the operations is aimed at creating a more cohesive sales and service experience for NCBJ's consumer, SME and corporate customers.
“As we advance our transformation journey, we will continue to evolve our business model to respond to our customers' needs, optimise performance and create a sustainable business model,” NCB said in a notice to shareholders on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
The new division — the Consumer, SME and Corporate Banking Division — will be led by current head of NCB's Retail Banking Division Brian Boothe. Current head of the Corporate Banking Division Andrew Simpson will demit office on April 5, the bank said.
“NCBJ thanks him for his contributions to NCBJ and the Corporate Banking Division,” NCB noted.
Prior to his role as retail banking head, Boothe served as senior assistant general manager responsible for management of the division's western unit, where he effectively attended to a cross section of NCB's largest clients thus driving the profit of the division, according to the NCB website.
He served the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry as vice-president and director over several years and is currently a director of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), the website says..
Boothe holds an MBA (Finance) from Dalhousie University in Canada and a BSc Management Studies, (First Class Honours) from University of the West Indies. He was also Councillor of the Association of Graduate Students at Dalhousie and President of Management Studies Association at UWI.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy