Brian Boothe to head NCB's restructured divisions

National Commercial Bank (NCB) has announced plans to consolidate its Retail and Corporate Banking divisions effective Friday, April 5.

The financial giant's decision to consolidate the operations is aimed at creating a more cohesive sales and service experience for NCBJ's consumer, SME and corporate customers.

“As we advance our transformation journey, we will continue to evolve our business model to respond to our customers' needs, optimise performance and create a sustainable business model,” NCB said in a notice to shareholders on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The new division — the Consumer, SME and Corporate Banking Division — will be led by current head of NCB's Retail Banking Division Brian Boothe. Current head of the Corporate Banking Division Andrew Simpson will demit office on April 5, the bank said.

“NCBJ thanks him for his contributions to NCBJ and the Corporate Banking Division,” NCB noted.

Prior to his role as retail banking head, Boothe served as senior assistant general manager responsible for management of the division's western unit, where he effectively attended to a cross section of NCB's largest clients thus driving the profit of the division, according to the NCB website.

He served the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry as vice-president and director over several years and is currently a director of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), the website says..

Boothe holds an MBA (Finance) from Dalhousie University in Canada and a BSc Management Studies, (First Class Honours) from University of the West Indies. He was also Councillor of the Association of Graduate Students at Dalhousie and President of Management Studies Association at UWI.