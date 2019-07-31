Alongside the now frequent complaints of how difficult it is to access funding for business enterprises in Jamaica, another small and medium- sized Enterprise (SMEs) entrepreneur is bemoaning the frustrating and tedious procedures in acquiring items for the operations of a business.

At the opening of his restaurant on Friday last (July 26) and in an interview with the Business Observer, Conley Salmon, managing director of Quick Chick, noted that the bureaucracy that businesses have to undergo in the country is crippling.

“For something as simple as filter powder to keep your oils clean or to bring a fire retardant, requires permits that takes months to get. The Government has to ensure that these sorts of things be rectified. “Though we have some amazing civil servants who give commendable levels of service; there are old laws that just don't make sense for the modern world. This will have to change for businesses to grow,” he charged.

He further told the Business Observer that if the government expects the country to attain first-world standards and economic growth, then the hassles that currently hamper business development and economic well-being must be addressed.

“If we want 5 in 4, the way the government deals with the public through the systems it has, must be changed otherwise it will stifle growth,” he stated.

As it relates to the issue of access to funding, Conley shared that funding is still expensive and starting up a business is always tough especially for those entrepreneurs who don't have access to any form of personal capital.

“Fortunately, we were able to access our own capital to get things on the road, the next phase will require more but we have to first build a track record with the financiers,” he said.

He then informed that the ground rules are the same all over the world in terms of starting up a business, all we need to see is lower interest rates in Jamaica.

“The spread is too high between the government rates and what the public at large is facing,” he declared.

However, outside of the challenges mentioned, this newly minted restaurant owner is quite confident that his business is off to a great start. Since its introduction to the market, they have managed to stay on target for the number of customers sought after on a daily/weekly basis. Salmon's only mission now is to grow his business from strength to strength, to make it a worthy contender within the gastronomic market.

“In thinking about the possibility of franchising, we are in no rush. We have to first put together a very good model to get investors interested, a model that will interest people whether for investment purposes or franchising,” he stated.