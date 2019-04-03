Business group warns about closure of companies following political unrest and new wage bill

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The Association of Industries of Haiti (ADIH) Monday said that a factory employing thousands of people was shutting down its operations and wondered whether any other company would be following suit as a result of the prevailing political situation in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

“A factory employing more than 10,000 workers in Caracol began its withdrawal process in Haiti,” the ADIH said in a statement, noting that the country's economy had taken a hard blow following the lost days in February due to the street demonstrations called by opposition parties to force President Jovenel Moïse out of office.

It said that while the exact cost has not yet been determined “this dangerous situation that prevailed in the country during 10 days of suspension of economic activities is not without consequences on all the sectors, in particular that of the outsourcing which could not function normally nor to respect its delivery contracts.

“How long will we continue to get into this doldrums,” the ADIH asked, adding “How many losses recorded caused by these days of stoppage in the context of development of industrial parks? How many plants and potential jobs were growing and how many are currently at stake?

Late last month, the ADIH said that it understood that the Chamber of Deputies had legislation revising the law of September 10, 2009 fixing the minimum wage for industrial and commercial establishments.

“The Chamber of Deputies thus seems to have brushed aside the powers of the Superior Council of Salaries (CSS), the only unavoidable State institution…to deal with this topic,” said ADIH president, Georges B Sassine.

“This decision would have been taken without prior consultation with the sectors concerned, outside the tripartite process and we thus arrived as another destabilizing factor within a sector in full recovery of a period of devastating socio-economic instability,” he added.

Sassine said that the new salary scale proposed by the lower house imposes a 50 per cent increase on the national production and 75 per cent of the export sector and the free zones.

He said the export sector and free zones constitute 90 per cent of all exports from Haiti and that these two segments “are the last supporters of the national economy, especially after the collapse of our tourism”.

The ADIH said while it is aware that an increase in the minimum wage is in line with the cost of living, as required by law “these new scales will have a definite impact on jobs and cannot in any case find the social appeasement we need in the current general situation. In addition, they will have the immediate effect of frightening any new investor.

“If this proposal runs its course in the legislature, the ADIH foresees massive layoffs and the very probable disappearance of a sector employing nearly 60,000 people but also that of national production already…because of the rampant smuggling….”

Sassine said he was urging the Senate to consult with the Superior Council of Wages and other stakeholders relating to the wages, before passing the legislation.