Business leaders should invest in people, not only products — Observer MD

“As business leaders we have an enormous responsibility to do good not just make a profit, but to be entrepreneurial, innovative, sensitive to the market, and invest not only in products but most importantly in our people,” according to Julian Rogers, managing director of the Jamaica Observer.

Rogers was speaking at the Adventist Laymen's Services and Industries (ASI) business expo held at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on Sunday, on the theme 'Breaking Out Of Your Walls: Aiding the Weak to Become Strong and the Strong to be Stronger'.

Said Rogers, “It is people who are at the heart of all our successful enterprises and we can use them as a barometer of what is good or bad about the society.”

In his short but poignant speech, the Bajan native defined himself as not just a man from the Caribbean, but a 'man of the Caribbean' and one whose love for Jamaica has deep roots, having pursued his education here in Jamaica, as one of the first students of the newly opened Carimac in the 1970s.

Rogers challenged all businesses to think in a new way of serving the nation and be cognisant of the new media and technological environment, no matter the type of business they may have.

Rogers aims to do his part in his role of managing director of the newspaper, by focusing on its mandate 'The Jamaica Observer: More Than a Newspaper', which will serve its staff, customers and a new and ever-evolving Jamaican audience.

He explained, “My task is to help an already dynamic newspaper, at the heart of dynamic nation, at the centre of a changing Caribbean, in the middle of profound technological shifts and economic uncertainties, to break out of the walls and become the newspaper that is more than a newspaper.”

The paper's current and various events and activities, he feels, serve not only as entertainment but also to unite the people of Jamaica — which he likened to the mission of the Seventh-day Adventist community that aims to make the world a better place through a range of themes, in particular health and education.

Rogers explained, “'More than a newspaper' is not a mere slogan, but a way of life at the Jamaica Observer. When you observe our role in Jamaican life, whether it's our annual Food Awards, the Design Week, or Take Style Out. These are just some of the activities in this community that deserve support without fanfare or publicity as we follow the tenets of faith that bind us to do good works and break down barriers between the people of our nation.”

He continued, “We at the Jamaica Observer believe that our nation will do well if business, political, community and charity leaders all work towards breaking out of the walls that separate us from doing the common good, from loving our fellow Jamaican and West Indian neighbours as we love ourselves and as we want others to love us.”

Highlighting key issues through the news, and educating and informing a thinking population is, contrary to popular belief, a part of the media's role in breaking down walls “…to do right by Jamaica, land we love”, he explained. “We must continue to shine a light on development... in the belief that an informed nation can do more to help and heal than the people who wallow in ignorance.”

He said this was even more relevant in the current media landscape which is very different to that of the 1970s when he was a student — as, thanks to radio call-in shows and social media, the media now serves as a “platform for national discourse and a place of sharing of ideas, even frustrations, solutions”.

He emphasised that this diversity of the Jamaican audience, and the desire to meet their needs is what will cause local businesses to thrive, even the business of media.

“I remind you that the media is a business — we hire people too, and we must pay them well. Hence, the requirement of good relations with us, “ Rogers stressed.