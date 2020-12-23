Businesses urged to act now to recover from COVID-19

With many economies experiencing unprecedented challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had even forced some sectors to change fundamentally, businesses are being urged to take the essential first steps to navigate the journey to recovery.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) indicated in the third edition of its Global Restructuring Trends report that while government support has held back pressures on business and employees, enterprises need to take swift and decisive action to preserve value and regain a level of stability in what is being termed as a new business environment.

It added that the key focal points for restructuring include repairing the balance sheet and creating the foundation of a healthy medium- to long-term recovery.

This ranges from digital transformation, cost transformation programmes, with heavy focus on operations, liquidity and cash, and strategic mechanisms, such as consolidation or divestment of non-core assets.

Wilfred Baghaloo, deals leader for the Southern Caribbean noted, “The business landscape in Jamaica has had a similar experience as its Global counterparts. These are tough times and many Jamaican businesses have had to make hard decisions. Prior to COVID-19, the Jamaican economy had stabilised, debt to gross domestic product was steadily declining, and the country was projected to grow moderately, for the first time in decades. Now that the economy has shifted, this will push companies to be creative and innovative in managing their assets on and off balance sheets, with the objective of creating liquidity to either stabilise or grow their businesses in the COVID-19 era.”

“The creation of this liquidity can occur through many mechanics, including financial, operational or legal restructuring, through the Insolvency and Companies Acts. Companies with strong liquidity should focus on diversifying or expanding income streams through mergers and acquisitions or joint ventures,” Baghaloo continued.

According to the report, waiting until government support is withdrawn could significantly reduce the options available.

“This isn't just about surviving, but also maintaining control of the business, preparing for the future and ultimately thriving in the long term,” PwC stated.

The report further indicated that opportunities to make the most of rapidly developing restructuring regimes, include new legislation implemented or pending in the UK, Netherlands, Singapore, Middle East and the Cayman Islands. In particular, where these regimes are more debtor-friendly, there is expected increased levels of activity as more businesses harness these tools to get through the crisis as is the case already in the US and Canada, PwC added.

“Undeployed capital in private equity and debt funds is at an all-time high, significantly above the levels available during the Global Financial Crisis, creating a launch pad for a fast acceleration in deals and market recoveries. An increasing number of companies have been able to raise new financing without significantly compromising existing debts, and thereby avoided lengthy restructuring processes,” the report indicated.

PwC Global Restructuring Trends report is an annual report on data, analysis and the expert local insights of our network's restructuring advisers and insolvency practitioners. This year, it outlined how governments and businesses have responded to the economic upheaval linked to the pandemic, and the business challenges and public policy responses that are shaping market activity in 37 economies worldwide.