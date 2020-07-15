Campus Elite creates digital 'Opportunity Network' platform for tertiary students

AS companies rebound from the strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one has responded positively to the ongoing health crisis challenges by creating a fully digital platform to specifically aid tertiary students. The platform is called the Opportunity Network .

The main aim of the Opportunity Network is to assist tertiary students across the island with easy-to-access resources, career, and personal development opportunity tools offered by corporate Jamaica.

The company trying to make a difference for tertiary students is Campus Elite.

“We wanted to create a one of a kind interactive platform like nothing Jamaica has ever seen...something that would truly serve the needs of current university students. The COVID-19 situation made [us] cognisant of the need for a local, digital platform that would connect these two codependent segments — corporate Jamaica and collegiate Jamaica,” remarked Sandré Malcolm, managing director of Campus Elite Jamaica.

“So, we decided to go for it, but we didn't want to be outdone by any platform locally or internationally. When we thought about the target market and how exposed they were to intuitive design and great interfaces, we immediately knew that with the ambitious aim of connecting all college students in Jamaica on one platform — plus it would have to be scalable, smart, and easy to use — so we tapped Niageo Technologies, a young but talented web development firm, to work on the platform with us. And they delivered just what we asked. In my opinion, they deserve a lot of credit for this development,” Malcolm said.

Gabriela Morris, campus manager for Campus Elite, offered that the COVID-19 crisis emerged with unprecedented changes that, in turn, require unique structures which will help to alleviate the burden the coronavirus places on students.

“We thought this path for the promotion was worthwhile because we know a lot of university students are currently being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to see how we could do anything to help ease the burden on students and their families while raising awareness about the Opportunity Network. So, we are now calling on corporate Jamaica to join with us,” Morris said.

Campus Elite launched its Opportunity Network earlier this month, thereby opening various opportunities for university students.

“By registering for the network, students will become eligible to win a share of over $300,000 in cash grants and other cash incentives. So, we are calling on corporate Jamaica to get involved by creating small cash grants to benefit students.

This was a part of the launch promotion called 'Get Cashy After COVID', Morris said

Creators of the new digital platform are hoping to offer tertiary students several unique options and opportunities while enabling companies to provide equal amounts of flexibility in order to make their best selection.