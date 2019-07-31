Carib Cement signs new deal with JPS

The Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) announced on Friday, its new 10-year electricity supply agreement with Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS).

Posted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange website, under the new agreement, JPS will make available to CCCL a supply of electricity at its manufacturing plant in Rockfort, Kingston, Jamaica, and will be subject to regulatory filing with the Office of Utilities Regulations in accordance with JPS 2016 Electricity Licence — a Cabinet-approved Act to accommodate a redesigned tariff structure guided by Government policy.

The parties had previously entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity to CCCL dated as of July 15, 1999, however CCCL having satisfied the qualifying criteria, JPS has agreed to continue to supply electricity to the manufacturing plant.

CCCL, cement and concrete manufacturer, is a member of the Trinidad Cement Limited Group.