CariCRIS to open office in Jamaica next year

CARIBBEAN Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS), in an effort to extend its services in the Jamaican market, is fine-tuning plans to open its office here by the first quarter of next year.

Wayne Dass, chief executive officer (CEO) of CariCRIS, told the Jamaica Observer last week that while its presence was not new in Jamaica, as some 27 per cent of its ratings originate from within the country, the office to be located in New Kingston will allow for greater reach in the local market.

“CariCRIS has a growing portfolio of rated clients in Jamaica and we felt it necessary at this point to have an on the ground presence to better serve these clients and to facilitate the needs of future clients. Our primary product/service for the Jamaican market will continue to be independent credit ratings. However, we have also been providing — for over 10 years now — credit risk and financial risk management training to finance professionals in Jamaica, and this will continue,” he told the Business Observer.

“Being on the ground we will be able to provide more customised training programmes to suit the specific needs of financial and other institutions in Jamaica. Further, we are also a provider in Trinidad and Tobago of independent valuations of portfolios of fixed income securities for audit purposes, and we shall seek to roll out this service in Jamaica as well,” he continued.

The Jamaica office will see the agency, which is headquartered in Trinidad, operating in 18 countries across the Caribbean.

The agency's approval as an eligible, external credit assessment institution gives it the ability to rate the creditworthiness of companies, public sector agencies and their bond/debt securities issues. Through systemic ratings CariCRIS said it is seeking to offer increased transparency to the capital markets, which it believes could encourage more investment and ultimately lead to greater development and expansion of the markets which form the bedrock of a sound financial system for any country.

Dass explained that since the agency's inception in 2004 it has sought to provide debt issuers, investors, regulators, fund managers and the investing public with, not only independent credit ratings but also expert financial risk assessment solutions as well as credible research and opinions.

“Our mission has always been regional capital market development and integration, and we seek to fulfil this mission through our independent credit ratings and reports which enable more informed investment decisions. We have been rating entities in Jamaica for several years now, and these comprise banks, financial securities companies, asset managers, financial holding companies, insurance companies, port and real estate development companies, entertainment, manufacturing, service and distribution entities,” he said.

“We rate large corporates as well as small and medium-size entities. The majority of our ratings support capital raises by the rated entities, but many companies also maintain ratings with us purely because it is a strong signal of good governance and displays a commitment to transparency and accountability,” Dass further stated.

He said that unlike the ratings provided by international agencies, which rate on global scales and compare the creditworthiness of agencies to others around the world, CariCRIS has a better understanding of the Caribbean market and also possesses the ability to rate smaller companies — which comprise a vast majority of most regional economies — making it more relevant to local firms through its developed system of regional/national rating scales. This, he believes, will be more useful as more and more of them seek to raise capital through the domestic and regional markets.

“The modernisation of financial sector legislation over the past few years requires the use of national scale ratings, which we provide,” he added.

In recent times CariCRIS has moved to build out a national scale for Jamaica whereby ratings are assigned to corporates and comparisons done with similar local entities, allowing them the ability to raise funds with a rating based on the local market, also at lower funding cost for issuers.

Dass said the operations of the office, which is expected to be opened by March 2021, were still at a premature stage as recruitment of the relevant personnel was still ongoing with nothing yet finalised.

“In any event, I as the CEO of the Trinidad operations will provide direct support to the Jamaica office, at least for the first year or so,” he told the Business Observer.