CEOs worldwide re-evaluate purpose amidst COVID-19 — KPMG 2020 CEO Outlook

As the global economy prepares for the new normal post-COVID-19, 79 per cent of chief executive officers (CEOs) around the world indicated that they have had to re-evaluate their business' purpose as a result of COVID-19. This, the business leaders indicated in the KPMG 2020 CEO Outlook COVID-19 Special Edition, was to better address the needs of stakeholders.

The 2020 CEO Outlook offers a unique lens on evolving attitudes as the pandemic has unfolded. KPMG initially surveyed 1,300 CEOs in January and February, before many key markets were beginning to feel the full impact of lockdowns. Then, in July and early August, conducted a follow-up pulse survey of 315 chief executives to understand how thinking has evolved.

At the beginning of the year, the survey revealed that most CEOs saw the primary objective of their organisation shift from purely profit to also consider their purpose in society.

Less than a quarter (23 per cent) saw the organisation's overall objective narrow to 'manage for shareholder value', with 54 per cent taking a broader, purpose-driven approach focused on multiple stakeholders. And around one in five (22 per cent) going as far as to indicate that their primary objective is to improve society.

The study showed that 79 per cent of CEOs felt a stronger emotional connection to their company's purpose since the crisis began. At the same time, however, the massive disruptive impact of the pandemic has caused many CEOs to question whether their current purpose really meets the needs of stakeholders as 79 per cent say they have had to re-evaluate their purpose as a result of COVID-19, while 77 per cent indicated that the company's purpose provided a clear framework for making quick and effective COVID-19-related decisions.

“This increasingly personal and emotional connection to purpose during the pandemic reflects the fact that CEOs face the same health and family challenges as their people and communities when it comes to COVID-19. In fact, well over a third of chief executives (39 per cent) have had their health, or the health of one of their family, affected by COVID-19, and 55 per cent changed their strategic response to the pandemic as a result,” the report stated.

Concurrently, CEOs are also not taking their eye off the future of work as the pandemic has forced many organisations to experiment radically with how work is done.

Seventy-seven per cent of chief executives indicated that they will continue to build on their current use of digital collaboration and communication tools, 68 per cent said their communications with employees have improved during the crisis, and 73 per cent are of the opinion that remote working has in fact widened their available talent pool.

Of interesting note, the survey revealed that 69 per cent of CEOs indicated that they will be downsizing office space due to the full embrace of their digital transformation.

“As they look to accelerate digital innovation, CEOs are also acutely aware of the people who have to deliver— their employees. Many employees are grappling with significant anxiety, or even fear about today's situation and what the future holds, and have also had to embrace very different ways of working. While 'talent risk' was the threat that CEOs ranked behind 11 other risks at the beginning of the year, it has now risen to be the number one threat to long-term growth, with CEOs recognising the need to keep their people feeling safe but also connected, engaged and productive,” the report stated.

In addition, with commerce increasingly taking place online because of factors such as social distancing, companies are rethinking what customers want and how to deliver. Seventy-five per cent of CEOs indicated that the pandemic has accelerated the creation of a seamless digital customer experience, while 64 per cent noted that it has also accelerated the creation of new digital business models and revenue streams.

However, the challenge now is to focus efforts and investment on the areas that generate most value and to maintain cyber security resilience.

Confidence in global economic growth has plummeted since the beginning of the year due to the pandemic.

Thirty-two per cent of CEOs are less confident in global economic growth than they were at the start of the year. CEOs, however, are more optimistic about their own country's growth prospects (45 per cent), and more confident in the resilience of their own business over the next three years.

The January/February survey included leaders from 11 key markets: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and US, and from 11 key industry sectors (asset management, automotive, banking, consumer and retail, energy, infrastructure, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications).

The recently conducted pulse survey included CEOs across the aforementioned industries and from eight key markets (Australia, Canada, China, France, Italy, Japan, UK and US).