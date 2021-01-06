Christopher Yeung moves to First Rock

Real Estate and private equity outfit First Rock Group has snatched Proven Investments' Assistant Vice-President Christopher Yeung who will be heading its Barbados subsidiary later this month.

Yeung, who resigned from Proven, will start working on January 18 as the managing director for First Rock Global Holdings (Barbados).

He specialises in debt and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions and financial analysis, and holds a bachelor's degree in financial economics from Centre College, USA and a Master of Business Administration, Banking and Finance from The University of the West Indies.

When contacted, First Rock Group Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Reid stated that Yeung is a perfect fit to head its Barbados subsidiary, as the company is focused squarely on pursuing private equity opportunities in the financial services sector as well as small and micro enterprises.

“Chris Yeung has a known reputation in the real estate and financial sectors. We are absolutely enthused about this strategic alignment, in him joining the First Rock Group,” Reid said, adding that the development will auger well for exploiting private equity opportunities in Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

First Rock Group comprises First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, First Rock Global Holdings (Barbados) Limited, First Rock USA LLC, First Rock Capital Cayman Limited, First Rock Capital Latam SA, First Rock Realty, First Rock Developers Limited, and Dolla Financial Services.

