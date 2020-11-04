CHUKKA Caribbean Adventures expands to Barbados

Jamaican nature adventure company CHUKKA Caribbean Adventures has further expanded its reach throughout the Caribbean to now include Barbados.

Barbados is the second Caribbean market that CHUKKA Caribbean has broken into in 2020, having entered the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

This was done through the acquisition of WildPlay Adventures, which is now operating under the CHUKKA brand.

CHUKKA's foray into the Barbados market came through its selection to manage the day-to-day operations of Harrison's Cave by the Caves of Barbados Limited (CBL). The partnership between Harrison's Cave and CHUKKA will take effect on December 1, 2020.

CHUKKA's Chief Executive Officer Marc Melville was elated that the company was selected to manage one of Barbados' most treasured landmark.

“We look forward to working with the Caves of Barbados management, team members and stakeholders to continue the great work and vision that they have for Harrison's Cave.” Melville said.

He further stated that, “Harrison's Cave is truly a jewel of the Caribbean and we are honoured to have been chosen as the development partner for this marquee nature adventure attraction.” CHUKKA, which was started in Jamaica in 1983, currently operates in Jamaica, Belize, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic.

Chukka offers over 60 tours in Jamaica, Belize and Turks & Caicos.

HARRISON CAVE TOURIST ATTRACTION

Harrison's Cave is a tourist attraction in Barbados. The caves were first mentioned in historical documents in 1795 and were rediscovered in the early 1970s by Jack Peeples. The caves were developed by the Government as part of a tram tour, which opened to the public in 1981.

Harrison's Cave is in the central uplands of Barbados and is situated at 700 feet (210 m) above sea level. Travel through the caves is by tram, and at certain points during the tour visitors are allowed to alight from the tram and get close up to the formations.

One main area of the caves is a huge cavern termed “The Great Hall”, measuring over 50 feet (15 m) in height. After The Great Hall the tram stops at “The Village”.

At The Village some of the formations have joined together to form columns after thousands of years. Other areas where the tram stops along the tour are “The Chapel”, “The Rotunda” and “The Altar”.

Visitors travel through the Boyce Tunnel via tram to all depths of the cave.