CIBC FirstCaribbean to close Kingston's Twin Gates branch

CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced the closure of its Twin Gates branch effective January 27, 2021, a decision influenced by the increase in the number of clients opting to use the bank's online services and a marked reduction of in-branch transactions, according to Managing Director Nigel Holness.

“After undertaking a broad review of our operational efficiencies region-wide, and given the ongoing economic slowdown and medium-to long-term business indicators, it was concluded that some level of adjustments are required in the way we currently conduct our business,” Holness said.

He said that although accounts at the Twin Gates Shopping Centre branch will be transferred to the nearby Half-Way-Tree Branch, clients can bank at any of CIBC FirstCaribbean's branches across the island or utilise the bank's mobile banking and online banking options.

The managing director, however, noted that staff of the Twin Gates branch will be redeployed to other branches where possible, and those unable to be retained will be offered separation packages consistent with the bank's policy.

He added that the bank will “continue to build and execute our digital strategy, offering customers increased convenience, efficiency and security”.