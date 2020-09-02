CIBC recovers from asset slump

FOLLOWING the deterioration of economic conditions during the second quarter, CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) reversed a slump in earnings to report a stronger performance for the third quarter ending July 31.

The global financial institution which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of CA$1.2 billion, compared with the CA$449 million in the second quarter but below the $1.4 billion in the same period last year.

Net profit for the nine months remains muted at CA$2.8 billion compared with the $3.9 billion in the prior period.

This was mainly driven by relatively lower expected credit losses (ECL's) on their various business segments and a clearer economic climate, which allowed for better provisions.

Total revenue across the financial group was marginally down to CA$4.71 billion for the quarter, but up by two per cent over the nine months to CA$14.1 billion.

Even though all segments excluding capital markets were down from their comparable period in 2019, third-quarter results were much greater than the second quarter as relative normality returned.

Capital markets total revenue rose sharply by 33 per cent to CA$1 billion due to higher revenue from the interest rate trading business, corporate banking, and higher equity underwriting activity. Wealth management, commercial and personal banking under the US and Canadian divisions all recorded higher revenues and net profits, with the corporate and other segment recording a loss compared to a profit in the prior period.

There was also a restructuring charge of CA$339 million related to the transformation of the bank which affected the corporate and other segments significantly.

Total assets for the group rose by 18 per cent to CA$768.5 billion, with the loan segment standing at CA$404.8 billion and cash up by an astonishing 1,200 per cent to CA$49.4 billion.

Total liabilities grew by 19 per cent as deposits grew to CA$566.1 billion and derivatives to $42.9 billion. Equity attributable to shareholders went up by 4 per cent to CA$39.9 billion.

In a conference call, president and CEO of CIBC, Victor Dodig gave some insight into the current environment facing the company and businesses in general.

“Over the last six months we've seen significant change in the market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus [is] on the simplification and transformation of our bank and the core of our banks, so that we can operate efficiently and see that mix ratio over time drop as the world normalises. Since our second-quarter call with you in May, Canada's economy has seen some recovery with cautious reopening of many sectors; however, many businesses are still operating far from pre-pandemic levels. Against this backdrop we remain cautiously optimistic and believe that our strong core franchise, client-centric focus and diversified business will enable us to get back to pre-COVID levels of profitability. For CIBC, our success hinges on our people.”

As part of the bank's focus on returning value to shareholders, the bank declared a CA$1.46 dividend (CA$651.2 million) which is payable on October 28.