Citi Latin America gets recognition for COVID-19 support in Latin America

CITI Latin America was recognised by Global Finance in its inaugural Outstanding Crisis Leadership programme.

The recognition was in the health care category and honours the efforts of Citi in responding to the COVID-19 crisis in the Latin American region by providing major health care donations, wellness support for front line workers, the provision of medical care and the building of hospitals.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and their families, as well as our clients and the communities we serve, remains our top priority,” said Ernesto Torres Cantu, CEO of Citi Latin America.

“We continue to take proactive measures to protect the well-being of all employees with over 95 per cent of our colleagues in Latin America working from home, all while maintaining our ability to serve our clients and operate efficiently. Citi and the Citi Foundation have also committed more than US$100 million in support of COVID-19-related community relief and economic recovery efforts globally. Our efforts have been more impactful because of our colleagues. We successfully concluded 'Double the Good', a gift-matching campaign in which colleagues around the world helped to raise $4 million to further COVID-19 relief efforts.”

The Global Finance Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 programme recognises banks and companies that went above and beyond in responding to the global pandemic crisis to assist their customers, protect their employees, and provide critical support to society at large. All entries were judged separately by three independent researchers and a Global Finance editor. Evaluations considered each institution's efforts in light of its particular characteristics and conditions, such as size, market reach, government mandates, pandemic's local impact, etc.

In addition to measures taken to support and protect colleagues, Citi Latin America also provided a special compensation award to help ease the financial burden of the pandemic to 20,000 colleagues in the region.

Citi and the Citi Foundation initiatives are helping to deliver immediate relief to front line workers and populations within communities most impacted. They also are supporting longer-term investments in programmes focused on economic recovery and financial stability. Relief is being provided in the form of medical equipment for front line health care workers and meals for low-income families, as well as support and resources for small businesses and individuals to help communities facing critical challenges.