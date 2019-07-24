Climate change – a big business opportunity

A US-based analyst is imploring small business owners to turn climate change challenges into business opportunities.

Director of strategy and product management at Mark Labs, Camille Jones said sustainability and climate change is the business economic opportunity of the century.

“If you combine the technological skills with an urgent problem, then businesses create an increasingly important value proposition that can be useful not just for individuals, but for society,” she noted in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Jones shared that climate change affects every industry but she sees potential innovation in these challenges, as the capital market is reallocating trillions of dollars to address this challenge.

According to her, companies are eager to utilise artificial intelligence and machine learning for sustainable initiatives, and as a result the market is integrating environmental considerations and social impacts into business investments and decisions.

While last year Jamaica and other Caribbean countries committed to becoming the world's first climate-smart zone, Jones noted that a gap exists in the climate-smart ecosystem, in particular, innovation in small and medium enterprises.

Jones emphasised that while innovation is key, tapping into the innovation gap is not just about invention, but rather about creating new business models and reinventing products for new purposes.

“There are a few organisations here in Jamaica that are doing some real great work, but there's so much more opportunity for advancement that can use digital technology to help with this problem that we're having,” Jones told the Business Observer.

“There are hotter days coming, and there is both a need for new solutions and technologies that can keep us cool but also reduce the effects of climate change.”

Jones explained that as higher temperatures become more common the demand for cooling alternatives will rise, driving the need for greenhouse and green innovation in the sector. Current cooling innovation air conditioning is what she calls “a twofold problem”, as it requires the use of more energy and uses chemicals that are harmful to the environment.

Jones stated that while she believes that global warming — a gradual increase in the overall temperature of the earth's atmosphere — disproportionately affects the Caribbean, it offers an advantageous position to first create innovative solutions, then later expand to a wider market.

She then acknowledged that while the costs for start-up entrepreneurs are high, online businesses are an efficient way to combine digital expertise with data and analytics to help all of these sustainability initiatives prosper.

She added that the Government of Jamaica can create assistance and policies and encourage the attitudes that will enable creation and collaboration. She noted that encouragement of Diaspora entrepreneurs to start businesses in Jamaica and employ young and talented Jamaicans to solve problems will facilitate knowledge transfer.

Speaking at the Mona School of Business and Management's (MSBM) 4th Business and Management Conference recently, she highlighted that the next- generation innovation framework requires activities and attitudes to help foster innovation.

These include the general willingness to be open and embrace diversity, which will in turn facilitate collaboration; adopting entrepreneurial methods; and possessing an intrinsic curiosity that allows a new approach to problems.

Mark Labs is a data analytics company located in Washington DC, which provides businesses with insights on how to achieve social impact goals, optimise investments, and strategically allocate resources.