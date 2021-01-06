Coffee producers to push local consumption

Jamaica's coffee industry will be promoting increased consumption of local brew within the island, by both residents and visitors, this year.

President of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters' Association (JCEA) Norman Grant says that the industry needs to increase consumption to help reduce a 750,000-pound glut created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has severely restricted export of value-added products.

“We want to use the opportunity to say to the world that we are committed to continue producing the best coffee in the world. So, we are using this medium to launch a campaign to encourage a coffee-drinking culture among Jamaicans, as well as by visitors to the island,” Grant told guests at last Sunday's launch of the celebration of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee, one of the best known beverages in the world.

Grant said the JCEA will be working with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) during the period.

He said the industry is convinced that there is room for improved coffee sales locally, considering that a recent study showed that Jamaicans only drink .25 kilograms of grounded coffee per person, compared with Costa Rica which is at five kilograms and Finland which is at 12 kilograms.

“We are focusing on promoting our coffee as both a hot and a cold beverage, so we are researching and sharing some of the health values, as well as the economic value,” he said.

Grant suggested that by increasing the drinking of coffee locally, the industry would be better able to handle the 750,000 pounds over-inventory of Jamaican Java due to COVID-19, and which would cost the farmers some $1 billion in sales.

He made the announcement at a church service at Fellowship Tabernacle, Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20, where the JCEA teamed with JAMPRO and JACRA to launch the programme of events which will lead up to Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day, which will be celebrated on Saturday, January 9.

Grant said the JCEA will be partnering with 5,000 local coffee farmers to celebrate the success of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee over the years.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day was first proclaimed by the governor general three years ago. Activities will include discounts on Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee at local coffee shops; coffee tasting at some hotels; social media promotions; a virtual Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee conference hosted by the island's consulate in New York; and Blue Mountain coffee promotions at Jamaica's missions in Japan, New York, Miami, London, and Toronto.

Events have also been planned by Japanese importers, who will be partnering with the Embassy of Jamaica in Tokyo, and will be carried on international cable networks and much more, Grant said.

Jamaica's Blue and John Crow Mountains form a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site rated for an unmatched heritage in coffee.

Grant noted that the coffee that thrives in this part of the Caribbean has been celebrated for centuries for its mellowness, and Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee consistently ranks among the best in the world.

It has a globally protected certification mark issued by UNESCO, meaning that only coffee certified by JACRA, formerly the Coffee Industry Board, can be labelled as such.