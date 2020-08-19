COK boss hails staff for dedication amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BY ABBION ROBINSON
Observer business reporter
robinsona@jamaicaobserver.com
COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union staff have won high praise from their CEO for their dedication and commitment to serving clients amidst the difficulties being experienced by businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We could have never got through this period without the staff,” Aloun Ndombet Assamba said during a recent Jamaica Observer business forum.
Every time I go to a board meeting since the pandemic, I start off by giving kudos and recognising its importance in all of this and the sacrifices made. Our doors stayed open the entire period, except for the two weeks when St Catherine was placed under lockdown,” she said.
“During that period, staff members who lived in Kingston and St Andrew but worked in Portmore, called to ask whether they could go to work in one of the other branches, just to keep the organisation going,” she emphasised. “The organisation would not have survived.”
She said that sometimes the staff, especially those who interact with the credit union's members, were afraid.
“We could not diminish the level of fear that would have existed and [therefore] made sure they had their masks and face shields. We have been very vigilant about ensuring the social distancing and proper sanitisation,” Assamba said.
She further indicated that the staff had a hand in the decision, alongside union delegates and management, to reduce expenses due to increases in security and cleaning and sanitisation.
“We realised that members would have had problems paying their loans and that is how we earn our income. We earn our income on the interest that members pay on their loans and we recognise that in giving a moratorium we would not be collecting interest during that period. So we started working to see how we can do this. We asked the staff for suggestions and they came up with the idea of giving up something themselves,” Assamba explained.
“Our staff have decided to take a two-weeks' cut in pay. We considered many options of how to do it and eventually it came down to vacations, but not everybody could give up their vacation.”
Employees could either decide to take two weeks' unpaid vacation, not go on vacation at all, agree to two weeks' pay cut, or a combination of giving up a week's vacation and a week's pay.
If an employee agreed to the cut in pay, instead of one deduction, it would be done over a period of time.
“We worked it out that if you're taking a week's cut in pay, it's one day per month over a period of time, while two weeks' cut will be two days per month for the rest of the year,” she clarified.
The CEO further stated that, while members are now only applying for small loans, COK has seen an uptick in its loan portfolio against the adjusted budget.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy