Coke's second quarter revenue plunges 28%

Coca-Cola's revenue plunged 28 per cent in the second quarter, but the company thinks the worst could be behind it.

Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said sales improved sequentially in May, June and July, despite surging coronavirus cases in key markets like the US, Iran and Australia.

While the path forward is unclear and the global economic recovery will take years, Quincey said it's unlikely that the world will see another worldwide lockdown as it did earlier this spring. Even in countries that have seen virus flare-ups, like Japan, sales have not fallen as far as they did the first time, Quincey said.

The sales volume of Coke based on the number of unit cases declined 25 per cent in April compared to the previous year. By June, that decline stood at 10 per cent. In China, case volumes actually rose for the quarter.

Still, the recovery will be bumpy. Half of Coca-Cola's sales come from stadiums, movie theatres and other places where people gather in large numbers — venues that have blinked out in the pandemic. In the US, Major League baseball will begin playing this week, but to empty stadiums with piped-in crowd noise.

Fast food restaurants saw less impact as sales continued using drive-through windows, Quincey said. But sales at office buildings have ground to a halt.

Quincey said the pandemic has accelerated Coke's plans to cut slow-selling “zombie brands” like Odwalla juice, which it will stop producing next week.

Coke has 400 brands, more than half of which are single-country brands that make up less than two per cent of revenue, Quincey said. Going forward, he said, Coke will prune some of those brands and invest in bigger or more promising brands like Aha sparkling water.

Coke said sales of water and sports drinks dropped 24% in the second quarter, while coffee and tea sales plunged 31 per cent as the company temporarily closed its Costa coffee stores in Europe. Soft drink sales fared better, falling 12 per cent globally. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales fell just four per cent.

Coke reported net income of US$1.8 billion for the April-June period, down 32 per cent from the same period a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 42 cents per share. That tops Wall Street's per-share expectations by two cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke's revenue fell to US$7.2 billion, matching expectations.