Coming to terms with COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges for everyone including finance professionals.

I have personally had to come to terms with juggling working from home and monitoring children with online learning.

I had to adapt quickly to a new reality in a short space of time.

The resulting implications of remote working include higher costs for electricity, higher food bills, greater water usage, higher cost for cleaning items, toner for printer and the list goes on.

This is coupled with longer hours dedicated to work with not much attention paid to the hours used in completing household tasks, which still had to be done.

Looking at the positive, I did have the benefit of being at home with my family, but there were challenges at times to find a space in the house to get the work done and keep up with virtual meetings and calls, often in an environment that was not ideal for those types of activities.

The sad reality is that businesses are not able to compensate staff for the increased cost or inconvenience. We should treat this as a learning experience since COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to test the work-from-home regime, even though many of us were not ready for it.

Under this new working regime, staff members tend to work longer hours, for which they will not be compensated.

Job duties in some cases may be inequitably allotted and of course, there are staff members who will work harder than others will.

Supervision of staff is not always easy since they are not always accessible while they are at home.

With unstable Internet supply and frequent power cuts, individuals may need to invest in a UPS system to help keep the Internet running for a while allowing them to at least complete a transaction, wrap up a call or to end a meeting. COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future and working from home may become the norm, especially in the spirit of maintaining social distancing.

The pandemic also affected business operators, resulting in an urgent need for the revision of budgets and annual targets, including various analyses which take into consideration the impact to the economy and individual businesses overall.

One of the most challenging realities was the adjustment of businesses opening hours during the crisis and measures put in place to maintain social distancing. Even now, customers wait long hours outdoors, often in the sun before being attended to; a far cry from the comfortable, air conditioned waiting rooms of just a few months ago.

The greatest challenge for me is the laying-off of staff, while those who remain are expected to deliver seamlessly high-quality performance. This situation calls for greater motivation for the reduced staff complement and finding ways to work smarter to ensure the quality of the output is not compromised.

One of the challenges for business operators is the view that productivity declines due to remote working, but business operators must also seek to identify the benefits derived for the organisation and how the business can capitalise on the opportunity to innovate and move into previously untapped areas.

Rakar Williams, FCCA, FCA, JP is a chartered accountant with doctorates in business administration and ministry, coupled with over 22 years' experience in leadership and management of leading organisations in Jamaica. He is the secretary for the local chapter of the ACCA, member of the Public Sector Committee and the Audit Practices Committee of the ICAJ, and the financial controller for Mayberry Investments Limited.