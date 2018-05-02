Compliance in a fintech environment

More and more these days we hear the word fintech, but what exactly is it?

Fintech, short for financial technology, is the emerging use of computer programs and other technology to support and enable banking and financial services.

Some advantages of fintech are:

• Savings/cost reduction - The infrastructure costs of financial institutions are greatly reduced as there is no need to have a branch network with numerous employees. Fintech makes all management services available through the internet.

• Flexibility/Convenience - The levels of convenience and flexibility offered by fintech cannot be overstated. Data can be saved and queried and, importantly, this can be done anytime from anywhere.

• Time Reduction - Transactions can generally be completed quickly from the user's device.

• Customer Experience - The ease of conducting business could potentially encourage more transactions.

Fintech also has its disadvantages:

• Online transactions are vulnerable to unscrupulous people who can defraud users in many ways.

• Unlike the tech savvy - younger generation, many older people are challenged in their usage of technology. This limits their ability to benefit from the advantages of fintech.

As the financial services industry continues to employ even more sophisticated technology in its operations, fintech must also be paired with the word compliance, an unavoidable term in the financial services industry.

This term, depending on one's role in an organisation, can evoke emotions such as frustration and fear and can seem overwhelming. However, regulatory compliance is one of the goals which all organisations in the financial sector aspire to achieve to ensure that they comply with relevant statutes and guidelines.

It seems that, on a much too frequent basis, compliance requirements appear to be a moving target where, as soon as its practitioners seem to have addressed an issue, the standards change.

Notwithstanding, compliance is here to stay and, as the old adage says, “if you cannot stand the heat, you must get out of the kitchen”.

As more companies seize the opportunities to attract the tech-savvy generation as clients, and seek to benefit from its perceived efficiencies, fintech is becoming more common. There is however the view from many naysayers that this very new way of conducting financial transactions can potentially compromise businesses, leading to a compliance nightmare in areas such as anti-money laundering (“AML”).

It cannot be over overstated that it is incumbent on organisations to understand their regulatory requirements, assess the associated risks, and devise adequate controls to mitigate them.

The use of fintech can make the compliance process more efficient in a number of ways. At the client onboarding phase, it is far more efficient as the client often has the flexibility of using a preferred electronic device, any time of day from any location of choice to input personal data.

The only time that the customer, for mandatory Know Your Customer (“KYC”) purposes, needs to visit the company or its branch is to have his/her identification verified. This process is extremely important to confirm the client's identity. Thereafter, everything else can be done with the use of technology.

A regulatory challenge posed by fintech is the inability to determine where a transaction originated.

It is very difficult for regulators to investigate transactions which are occurring rapidly from numerous locations.

Unfortunately, regulators for the most part are only able to develop rules for activities after they have affected market activity in some way. There is no other solution for this than speed in developing the rules as soon as regulatory deficiencies are identified.

Fintech companies can achieve compliance once there is a correct understanding of what is required. Use of a good scalable compliance computer program, with proper controls to ensure security and data integrity, makes the possibilities endless. The scalability of the systems reduces the stress of frequent modifications needed in an ever-changing environment.

Among other things, some possible solutions relating to AML challenges are the flagging of clients' accounts when documents expire and accounts are frozen due to outstanding account deficiencies.

If there is any great inconvenience that the fintech revolution has created, it is a reduction in the amount of human resources needed in the working environment. As the convenience and speed of these transactions increase, less people will be needed to review and monitor compliance and its related processes.

Sonia Nicholson is head of compliance at Stocks and Securities Limited.