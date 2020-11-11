COVID-19 and pensions: Where's the link?

The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the new year plans for many Jamaicans.

The is characterised by not just a serious health crisis, but also an unimaginable economic challenge — a one-two punch.

To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged our economy, even worse than the terrible Hurricane Gilbert. Recent statistics from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) show that Jamaica's GDP contracted by a whopping 18.4 per cent the quarter ended June 2020, the biggest quarterly decline we have experienced since becoming an independent nation.

The frightening statistics tell the story of the troubling situation which is gripping the nation. School doors are closed, leaving many vendors holding on to stale chips and empty purses. Businesses, such as the beloved cinema, have been shut down due to a sharp reduction in customer traffic. Hotels are at less than optimal occupancy, having to rely on local “staycations” to remain in business.

The ripple effect of the pandemic has been widespread, leading to lay-offs and significant pay cuts for breadwinners. This is consistent with a recently concluded Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) survey which revealed that 60.6 per cent and 48.5 per cent of low- and middle- income households, respectively, in tourism-dependent Caribbean nations (The Bahamas, Barbados & Jamaica) have experienced job losses since the pandemic.

However, despite the income loss that Jamaican households are experiencing, they are still confronted by the expenses of living. Mortgage payments/rent, utility bills, grocery bills, school fees and insurance premiums, for example, still lay claim to lint-ridden pockets. Sadly, what many are experiencing today is a sneak peek into the plight of many Jamaicans at retirement.

NO PENSION, NO TITHE

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is the regulator for the pensions industry in Jamaica. They produce regular industry statistics, which give a snapshot of the status of the industry.

Latest FSC industry information shows that only one in 10 members of Jamaica's formal workforce are part of a registered pension arrangement. This means that if you were to randomly ask 10 of your gainfully employed church brothers and sisters whether they are a member of their company's pension plan or contribute to an individual retirement scheme, 9 of them would answer no. That signals trouble! Where will those nine people find tithes when they retire? Sure, there is the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). But, evidence shows that the NIS is not so “national” due to lack of universal participation. The NIS old age pension is also extremely low for many contributors due to a confluence of extended periods of unemployment and low earnings.

THE OLD MILL STOP GRINDING AND STILL

To avoid repetition, the statistics in this section are based on the 2017 Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions, jointly published by STATIN and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ). I shall state the statistics succinctly, so as to rip the Band-Aid off the wound.

A staggering 64.8 per cent of Jamaicans age 60 and over (“elderly”) are not receiving any pension at all. A 25.8 per cent of Jamaicans age 18 and over have never contributed a cent to the NIS. Only 25.1 per cent of the elderly are receiving an NIS pension. Only 15.5 per cent of the elderly are receiving an occupational pension from their former public or private sector employers. And only 5.7 per cent of the elderly are receiving a private pension from their own individual retirement scheme.

The statistics get even worse when the size of these pensions is put under the microscope. The following table shows a summary of the monthly pension being received by our elderly.

With the national mean per capital consumption being roughly $27,000 per month, a dismal 50 per cent of the elderly are receiving pensions that are below the average consumption of a single Jamaican. This stark reality highlights the gross insufficiency of pensions to cover retirees' basic consumption needs — an inkling why we see the occasional grey-haired pauper.

EVERY MICKLE MEK A MUCKLE

To fix this pension problem we must first ensure all Jamaicans have a pension at retirement; thereby solving the coverage issue. Next, we must ensure that these pensions are enough to meet their consumption needs during retirement; thereby solving the adequacy issue. In my view, this is the natural order — for one to top-up an empty gas tank, one first must have a tank to fill.

But how do we achieve this? I propose: simply save more. However, historically, Jamaicans have struggled with saving, doing so at relatively low levels for years. Based on 2018 data from the World Bank, our gross domestic savings as a percentage of GDP was a mere 10.2 per cent. This was way below our peers in Latin America and the Caribbean whose collective savings rate was nearly double ours, at 18.5 per cent.

MAKE PENSION THE NEW PARDNER DRAW

Notwithstanding this low level of formal national savings, I believe that Jamaicans are accustomed to saving or pooling money, but in creative, informal ways. The colloquially titled “Pardner Draw” is a good example. It consists of a group of people who pool money together by “throwing” cash regularly and allows one person to “draw” the proceeds from each “throw”, until everyone has got a draw. “Pardners” often jostle for a lucky early draw, to receive an endowment larger than their accumulated throws. However, just as beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is luck, since a strong argument could be made that the person with the last draw was lucky to save his/her cash throws throughout the duration of the Pardner Draw.

In a very crude way, a pension arrangement works just like the Pardner Draw. There are frequent monthly throws into a fund, which we call contributions. But unlike throws, the contributions earn interest at a tax-free rate. The contributions and interest are locked-in the fund, just as the throws for the person with the last draw. And once you retire, you get your draw, which comprises a tax-free lump sum and/or a fixed monthly payment for life (conditions apply). Framing the pension arrangement in a relatable fashion may tremendously improve attitudes toward participation and boost pension savings.

BITTER MEDICINE

Undeniably, old age poverty has a cost. Someone must pick up the slack for the poor elderly. Traditionally this has been the responsibility of the working family (local & abroad), the church, non-profit organisations or the Government through fragmented welfare programmes. To provide better retirement outcomes, pension coverage should be the rule and not the exception.

Bermuda has adopted this idea and have deeply entrenched it in their legislation using a phased approach. In Bermuda, every registered private sector business must contribute to a pension arrangement for its Bermudian employees — with minimum employee and employer contributions of five per cent of salary each. Unsurprisingly, Bermuda has a higher gross domestic savings rate than the developed nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and a standard of living that dwarfs many in Caricom.

We should make pension contributions mandatory for private sector employers and their employees in Jamaica. This bold action will surely help to solve our coverage problem. Critics may argue that this will make Jamaican businesses uncompetitive, both locally and internationally. It is my view, such action will actually level the playing field and promote greater market efficiency.

Many local companies are currently operating at a competitive advantage over their industry peers by simply not contributing to a pension arrangement for their employees. A prescribed minimum contribution for all companies would eliminate this unfair advantage and drive efficiencies in operational areas. Also, it would create a bigger pool of pension assets, providing better access to financing for well-needed long-term infrastructure projects and private sector businesses. Such targeted investments will surely create efficiencies and redound to significant national growth. If the above is true, the argument then should not be centred on the efficacy of mandatory pension contributions, but instead the amount.

We have kicked the can down the road for far too long. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us today the enormous retirement challenge ahead. We must now tackle this pension issue in a systematic way so that we can secure respectable livelihoods for current and future generations of Jamaicans. Only then will we achieve the goal of making “Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business”.

- Additional reporting by David Rose