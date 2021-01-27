COVID-19 caused shifts in consumption of services, says UN study

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the course of numerous shifts in customer habits and preferences prompted businesses and consumers to become more familiarised with online services in both work and personal settings, which indicated that longer-term changes to consumer behaviour and cross-border trade are likely, the United Nations (UN) said.

The rise of services has been a key feature of the world economy in recent decades. Driven by digitalisation and the increased use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to process vast quantities of consumer data, services will become even more important in the future, according to the UN's World Economic Situation and Prospects 2021, which was released on Monday.

However, the issue of digitalisation is of particular importance for developing countries, as it will alter business models, redefine comparative advantages and accentuate the shift towards services. Notably, countries need to assess how to leverage data and digitalisation to foster productivity growth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an even higher demand for digital services, many of which are provided by firms across borders. Online sales of physical goods have experienced a surge in demand during the pandemic and numerous brick-and-mortar businesses shifted to e-commerce as consumers flocked to digital services amid stay-at-home measures and social distancing requirements,” the study indicated.

“Small and low-income countries need to prioritise the development of connectivity and digital infrastructure so as to reduce the risk of exclusion from global trends. The regulation of trade in digital services will, to a large extent, determine how countries can benefit from these emerging opportunities in the coming decades,” it continued.

The study further pointed to profits in Amazon's international operations which rose sharply year on year in the second quarter of 2020.

In 2020, services of foreign firms in the areas of education, health and media also reported robust growth, while demand for international voice and video call services surged. While on the other hand, online sales of tourism and travel activities — previously one of the most significant segments of online purchasing — plummeted.

But while the pandemic is expected to have a lasting impact on the demand for e-working facilities and cross-border online education transactions, the path ahead for services trade, nevertheless, depends on how countries manage the challenges which further reinforced the digital divide, the study indicated.

“Many consumers and businesses in developing countries are struggling to secure reliable Internet access and electricity connections, acquire affordable computers and telecommunication devices, set up online payment solutions and establish online visibility,” it said.