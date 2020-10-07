COVID-19 global recession will push over 1.4% of world's population into extreme poverty — World Bank

AS a result of the global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by 2021 an additional 110-150 million people will have fallen into extreme poverty, living on less than US $1.90 per day. This means that the pandemic and global recession may push over 1.4 per cent of the world's population into extreme poverty according to The World Bank's new poverty projections.

World Bank Group President David Malpass indicated that people in the poorest countries are likely to suffer the most and the longest.

“COVID-19 has dealt an unprecedented setback to the worldwide effort to end extreme poverty, raise median incomes and create shared prosperity. It has knocked more economies into simultaneous recession than at any time since 1870…and it could lead to the first wave of a lost decade burdened by weak growth, a collapse in many health and education systems, and excessive debt.”

Malpass was discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the world's poorest at a virtual event hosted on Monday last by the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management. The Frankfurt School of Finance and Management is a private, non-profit business school in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The current crisis is a sharp contrast from the recession of 2008 which focused much of its damage on financial assets and hit advanced economies harder than developing countries. This time, the economic downturn is broader, much deeper, and has hit informal sector workers and the poor — especially women and children — harder than those with higher incomes or assets.”

He added that one of the reasons which accounts for the differential impact of the pandemic is the advanced economies' expansion of government spending programmes. According to him, “rich countries” have had the resources to protect their citizens, whereas poorer economies have fewer macroeconomic tools and stabilisers, and suffer from weaker health care systems and social safety nets.

“For them, there are no fast ways to reverse the sudden reduction in their sales to consumers in advanced economies, or the almost overnight collapse in tourism and remittances from family members working abroad. It's clear that sustainable recoveries will require growth that benefits all people, and not just those in positions of power. In an interconnected world where people are more informed than ever before, this pandemic of inequality — with rising poverty and declining median incomes — will increasingly be a threat to the maintenance of social order and political stability, and even to the defence of democracy,” Malpass stated.

He further added that the World Bank Group has developed a comprehensive approach focused on saving lives, protecting the poor and vulnerable, ensuring sustainable business growth, and rebuilding in better ways.

This, he said, includes redoubling efforts to alleviate poverty and inequality, restoring human capital, urgently assisting the poorest countries in making their government debt more transparent and permanently reducing their debt burdens, and establishing methods to facilitate the changes needed for an inclusive and resilient recovery.