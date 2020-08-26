COVID-19 hit for Carreras

Cigarette distributor Carreras Limited recorded a 22 per cent fall in revenues during their first quarter as COVID-19 restrictions hindered their supply chains in Jamaica and Trinidad — the two critical points in the company's operations.

Carreras which imports cigarettes from West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) in Trinidad and Tobago, faced a major hurdle when the WITCO factory was closed for six weeks under the Trinidadian Government's imposition of health protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This was also compounded in Jamaica when the Government's measures to curb commercial activity for many non-essential businesses left Carreras with no option but to strategically choose which distributors to provide its available stock, until the WITCO factory was reopened.

These actions manifested themselves in the company's sales which fell from $3.5 billion in the prior quarter to $2.7 billion for the period up to June 30, 2020. With cost of sales declining by 25 per cent, Carreras' gross operating fell to $1.3 billion which was a steep decline of $400 million compared to the prior period.

In an e-mail interview with the Business Observer, managing director of Carreras Raoul Glynn gave some insight as to how Carreras navigated the quarter, as COVID-19 affected the company and its affiliates.

“While no one could have anticipated or controlled this pandemic, we pride ourselves at Carreras on planning for any eventuality.

“The team initiated several contingencies which involved managing the stock that we did have and planning with WITCO for when the factory reopened.

“Apart from imports, our main supply chain was impacted by COVID-19 regulations that were introduced here in Jamaica. This obstructed our ability to optimally supply the market, however, where possible, we rerouted stock to essential outlets and worked closely with our retailers to fulfil their needs. This was all done with additional safety measures and in full compliance with the COVID-19 regulations,” Glynn shared with this publication.

In light of this reality, Carreras managed to reduce its administration and general expenses which went down by five per cent to $508.9 million. As a result, Carreras' operating profit fell by 29 per cent to $861.6 million.

After finance costs and taxes were factored in, Carreras' net profit closed the period at $651.5 million compared to the $923.3 million generated in the June 2019 quarter.

Total assets and shareholders equity closed out the quarter at $3.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively.

Despite this fall during the first quarter, Glynn described his team's actions as a critical factor in preventing a greater decline in operations.

“We would have also seen a higher than usual sales performance in March 2020 because a few key channels would have purchased larger than usual volumes, speculating that there would have been an excise increase in the March national budget, which would trigger price increase,” the Carreras managing director said.

Glynn who took over from Marcus Steele for his second stint at Carreras added: “The pandemic and the challenges that it has brought reinforces to me that Carreras has an incredibly motivated and dedicated team of professionals. They are resilient, driven to achieve and put forward their best efforts in everything that they do. Complementing that passion is the strength of our brands and the loyalty that the Jamaican consumer has for them. In June and July, we would have returned to pre-COVID numbers and even saw increases versus the same period last year, and that is due to continued efforts from the team and our supply chain returning to a new normal. These factors have enabled Carreras to have a better H1 2020 than the previous year, in top line figures (+2 per cent), which is an incredible performance at any time, far less during a global pandemic. As the country and the world seeks to acclimatise to the new normal, I am supremely confident that those elements which enabled our success during the first half will serve as the foundation to build upon for the H2 months to come.”

Due to the sharp decline in sales, Carreras reduced their dividend payment for August by 33 per cent to $0.12 per share ($582.5 million).