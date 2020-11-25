COVID-19 presents opportunities — JMMB senior manager

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Dr Michelle Sinclair, manager Group Financial Partnership Support and Financial Education for the Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Group, is encouraging investors to seize financial investment opportunities that have presented itself amid the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that we are in the COVID-19 crisis, I want us to look at our portfolios and to see how it is that we can rethink and how is it that we can seize what is there to be seized,” suggested Dr Sinclair.

Dr Sinclair, who was addressing a webinar hosted by the JMMB Investments Fairview Branch in St James, recently, pointed out that FINSAC, JDX, NDX, 2008 financial crisis and the present coronavirus all have something in common— opportunity.

“Times of financial gloom can be a time of boom for you,” Dr Sinclair told investors who had logged in to the virtual event.

Dr Sinclair also noted that financial goals in comparison to the rate of returns are the best way to take advantage of opportunities at present.

And, in relation to obtaining financial freedom, she argued that for the poor, money comes in through a job and exit through expenses. For the middle class, she said the money comes in through a job, goes through liabilities and exit through expenses, while the rich allow their assets to generate income for them.

The webinar was held under the theme, 'Identifying Opportunities: Strategies to Stay Ahead in Uncertain Times'.

JMMB said the virtual event was designed to empower, educate and assist clients to navigate uncertain times with sound financial management principles and identify investment opportunities, in the midst of crisis.

Among the topics explored are portfolio management and investment opportunities to maximise wealth and achieve financial independence, within the current macro-economic climate.