CPJ — going green, winning awards

Let us say you are hosting an elegant dinner and need some advice as to the best wine to serve with a rack of lamb. Or you are serving curry chicken and rice, but you want to step up your game with the right bottle of wine to make the evening with friends just right. Even better, you want to save yourself the hassle of New Kingston traffic and just order online.

Well, Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) has transformed itself over 24 years from a supplier of high-end food and beverage items to the hotel industry across the Caribbean, to the food and beverage supplier to the average Jamaican who also wants to experience good food.

And all of this courtesy of its listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The funny thing about the Jamaica Observer Food Awards is that it brings out the story of how much the food business has evolved in Jamaica, and CPJ is a clear example of that. With humble beginnings in Montego Bay, the company now boasts:

A world-class warehouse of 162,000 square feet that is further segmented into a dry storage of 110,000 square feet; refrigerated storage of 22,000 square feet; and frozen storage of 30,000 square feet.

Dr David Lowe, CPJ's chief executive officer, told the gathering at the Food Awards pre-event function at Spanish Court Hotel last week that, “CPJ is able to serve both the hotel and hospitality industry across the Caribbean, and the event planner or housewife in Jamaica because we have a strong and efficient delivery fleet of 38 trucks. We run on an operational schedule of six days per week with a 24- hour response system that supports next-day delivery. We use technology and have a web-based order processing system which allows us to have an up to the minute reporting by product/customer channel and more. Our warehouse management system, featuring barcode scanners and mobile computers, allows us to have an efficient consolidation of products to Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean.”

Lowe also shared with the room of foodies that CPJ is striving to run a “green” operation.

He stated, “We have over 1400 solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the warehouse and distribution centre in Montego Bay, reducing energy consumption by 40 per cent. Further, we have completed the installation of inverter air conditioners across 70 per cent of CPJ offices, warehouse and distribution facilities. Additionally, we are committed to the recycling of 28,000 kgs of cardboard, plastic and shrink wrap from June 2017 to date.”

And in recognition of its activities in the food industry and as a listed company, Lowe shared the list of awards that CPJ has received over the years.

CPJ has been awarded the coveted Purveyor of the Year by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association more than any other company in the last decade. In addition:

• 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016

Jamaica Manufacturers' Association Ltd Awards:

• Best New Manufacturer, 2013

• Skills & Productivity Award, 2014

• Champion Exporter Award, 2015

Jamaica Stock Exchange awards:

• Overall Best Junior Company, 2011

• Best Compliance & Report, 2011 & 2014

• Best Website, 2011, 2013 & 2016