Crisis and continuity

DISASTER preparedness and recovery for an organisation should be important components of its strategic plan. These are sometimes collectively called a business continuity or crisis management plan.

These are critical as Jamaica, and the Caribbean at large continue to suffer from frequent natural disasters in recent times, including several major and low-intensity hurricanes, earthquakes, random weather patterns, epidemics and pandemics like Zika, chikungunya, dengue and COVID-19.

Each of these constitutes a serious threat to safety and productivity. They can cripple organisations and create sustainability issues if there is no plan in place to mitigate such occurrences.

To be successful, the plan must be data-driven and utilise trends that focus on the need's assessment; development of risk-mitigation initiatives; an organisation-wide implementation strategy; and formulation of success measurement, evaluation and feedback. In accordance with best practices, and to ensure buy-in from employees, this should be a collaborative effort utilising the expertise, discussions, review, data collection and input of all stakeholder groups — including employees, suppliers, utilities providers and essential services providers.

According to a 2020 ACCA webinar themed 'Business continuity in a post-pandemic world', department heads and supervisors should be engaged as part of a crisis management team to conduct a business impact analysis.

This will entail discussions with their line staff about the challenges that affect organisational viability, critical activities and recovery time objectives.

Collaboration and meetings to acquire the needs assessment would result in no single, dominant view nor uninformed assumptions in the plan. Additionally, these would take account of any perceived challenges with the business' physical, financial and human resources. The final plan, once developed, should be communicated to all staff so that everybody is made aware. Ultimately, the plan should result in continued organisation success, with minimum disruption to operations in the event of a disaster.

*Reputational damage can occur internally and externally as persons want to blame and state how badly management is doing, and how it is their fault. If things are handled badly, this will erode staff trust.

*Cyber threats and attacks are not always publicised — they tend to be instant with massive repercussions. Technological upgrades in software and hardware can increase operational efficiency, effectiveness and economy, as well as competitiveness in industry (Barr & McClellan, 2018).

*Operational disruptions — supply chain distribution disruption, utility supply interruption and critical infrastructure failure.

*Negative impact on staff morale — despite their dedication, employees may be pushed to the limit in their inability to cope with poor and prolonged recovery times; worry about jobs, friends and family; unplanned-for inconveniences, uncertainties and hardships; and lack of communication. This inability to cope can significantly impact both staff attendance and productivity, the quality of customers' experiences, profitability, sustainability, and ultimately the organisational/business success. The implementation of such a plan will provide more attention to employees' well-being, inclusion in decision-making, and buy-in for the activities and measures developed.

Disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation, business continuity and crisis management have placed the successful development of mitigation measures at the forefront for organisations and their stakeholders.

Shereyl Daley FCCA, FCA, Dip Ed. (Hons) is a chartered accountant with over 20 years' experience in leadership and management. She is an educator, the student advocate for ACCA Caribbean Jamaica Chapter, and is currently pursuing the EdD in Higher Educational Leadership at UWI Open Campus.