Cyber risk threatens the future of financial stability, says IMF

AS we become increasingly reliant on digital financial services, cyber attacks on financial institutions and financial market infrastructures have become more frequent and sophisticated, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The organisation in its latest research indicated that even prior to the escalated digitisation initiatives to combat the impact of COVID-19 financial services were, and continue to be the most targeted industry as the number of cyber attacks has tripled over the last decade, ultimately posing a threat to financial stability.

“Given strong financial and technological interconnections a successful attack on a major financial institution, or on a core system or service used by many, could quickly spread through the entire financial system – causing widespread disruption and loss of confidence,” IMF stated.

“Transactions could fail as liquidity is trapped; households and companies could lose access to deposits and payments. Under extreme scenarios, investors and depositors may demand their funds or try to cancel their accounts or other services and products they regularly use.”

According to the research, fighting cybercrime and reducing its risk must therefore be a shared undertaking across and inside countries. To this end, it put forth major strategies that would considerably strengthen cybersecurity and improve financial stability worldwide.

These include converging cyber risk regulation, cyber mapping and risk quantification, and a stronger deterrence.

“Better incorporating cyber risk into financial stability analysis will improve the ability to understand and mitigate system-wide risk. Quantifying the potential impact will help focus the response and promote stronger commitment to the issue,” the organisation proposed.

“Cyber attacks should become more expensive and riskier through effective measures to confiscate crime proceeds and prosecute criminals. Stepping up international efforts to prevent, disrupt and deter attackers would reduce the threat at its source. This requires strong co-operation between law enforcement agencies and national authorities responsible for critical infrastructure or security, across countries and agencies. Since hackers know no borders, global crime requires global enforcement,” it continued.

Parallel to these attempts, the IMF further indicated that a collaborative effort from international standard-setting bodies, national regulators, industry associations and law enforcement should work towards a globally agreed template in efforts to help developing and emerging economies build cybersecurity capacity that will strengthen financial stability and support financial inclusion.

“The IMF is focusing its efforts on low-income countries by providing capacity development to financial supervisors, and by bringing the issues and perspectives of these countries to the international bodies and policy discussions in which they are not adequately represented. As cyber attacks become increasingly common, the financial system has to be able to resume operations quickly even in the face of a successful attack, safeguarding stability. As with any virus, the proliferation of cyber threats in any given country makes the rest of the world less safe,” the IMF stated.