Dark clouds hovering but we are resilient — tourism minister

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is offering that despite fears of an impending global recession, with particular impact especially on Jamaica's major tourism markets, the local sector remains resilient, this as added steps are being taken to ensure that there is no significant fallout.

Speaking at a press conference called yesterday by his ministry, Bartlett further noted that the tourism sector is always vulnerable to disruptions of varying types including economic disruptions, but destinations like Jamaica have built its capacity to connect.

“Jamaica's experience in the recession of 2008/9 is a case in point — we were the only destination in the Caribbean to grow during that recession.

“We grew by 3.5 per cent per year and ended up with a cumulative growth of 12 .5 per cent for the period — and that's significant because among other things, Jamaica was the most highly connected destination in the region and we continue to do so,” he stated.

“When the plane lands it brings wealth immediately, when the cruise ship docks it brings wealth immediately. That immediate convertibility is what countries that have suffered enormous shocks need for a quick recovery,” the minister added.

He asserted that any action, whether by man or by nature, that impacts the industry will have enormous implication for the growth of the region, for the stability of the region, as well as the well-being of the people within the region.

In light of the vulnerabilities, he outlined several mechanisms that are currently being enacted to ensure that the sector will be cushioned from any blows.

He cited the current marketing arrangement, using the latest technologies and systems, as very effective in weathering any disruptions much better than other destinations that are not so endowed.

“Further steps to secure reliance includes an expansion of airlifts out of the United States, Russia and South America; also the expansion of rooms whereby more rooms are coming on stream over the period; and the building out of more local goods that are able to satisfy the needs of the visitors coming to our destination,” Bartlett offered.

“These are the things that you do to make sure that you stay protected. Jamaica's location of being close to the US, one of the richest destinations in the world, is a very important asset that we have.

“We have connectivity out of almost every gateway out of the US, so when a recession comes people make choices as to where they go for their vacations and so, the further you are from the source market is the less likely you are to get it.

“Jamaica's position is one that we are going to leverage, but the most important thing is the level of air connectivity that we have out of the US,” the minister stated.