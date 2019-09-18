Decision to subsume PCJ into Energy Ministry done to improve efficiency, oversight — minister

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says Cabinet's decision to subsume the core functions of Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) into the ministry is going to result in cost efficiency in operations and allow Government to have a more comprehensive grasp of the nation's energy sector.

“It will remove the disconnect that seems inherent in ministry/parastatal relationships, and it will create synergies and completeness in the ability of the Government to manage the energy portfolio,” she added during a statement to the House of Representatives yesterday.

The minister further noted that the integration of the core functions of PCJ into the ministry will provide for one unified outfit for policy direction, programme development, research, and monitoring and evaluation.

The move will also allow the Government to leverage the energy resources — technical, managerial and policy; improve governance, transparency and productivity; and embed project management competencies within the ministry for long-term stability.

Williams said the integration is in line with the continued rationalisation plans for public bodies, and is part of a sustained push to increase oversight and accountability.

“The recent decisions of Cabinet for a new institutional arrangement to carry out the functions of the PCJ Group are expected to provide a more holistic approach to and an opportunity to closely align policy development, strategic planning and execution across the energy sector,” she noted.

The Energy Minister said that the ministry will work with the Public Sector Transformation Implementation Unit to review and recommend any legislative changes, to give effect to the decision by Cabinet.

She said that the ministry will also collaborate with the unit to undertake a review of all legal requirements to effect the transfer of all assets owned by Petrojam Ethanol Limited (PEL) and Jamaica Aircraft Refuelling Service (JARS) to Petrojam Limited.

“Focus will be placed on the development of a structure for the new division into which the core functions of PCJ would be integrated, the design of new structures for PEL and JARS as divisions of Petrojam Limited, a determination of the treatment/transfer of the shares of JARS, and the roll-out of a communication and public education programme.

“The ministry is being guided by the policy and principles that govern the transformation of public bodies and we will work closely with the transformation unit and the staff of PCJ for a smooth transition into the ministry,” Williams ended.