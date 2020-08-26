Deposit-taking institutions' assets surpass $1.8 trillion in 2019

THE total assets of the 11 deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) supervised by the Bank of Jamaica surpassed $1.8 trillion at the end of the 2019 calendar year.

This is according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica's (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey for the period.

The PIOJ document indicates that the value of the assets at the institutions, comprising commercial and merchant banks as well as building societies, represents a nominal 10.6 per cent increase, relative to 2018.

Total deposits of DTIs increased by 9.4 per cent to $1.17 trillion during the review period, while loans rose by 17.2 per cent to $932 billion. Also, the overall capital base of the DTIs went up by 8.1 per cent to $191.9 billion.

Non-performing loans (NPL), the benchmark for measuring credit quality, nominally increased by 4.1 per cent to $20.7 billion. According to the document the NPL share of total loans was 2.2 per cent, an improvement of 0.3 per cent compared with 2018.

It further indicated that the main driver in the deterioration of credit quality was commercial banks, as their NPL increased nominally by 7.6 per cent to $18.5 billion. Building societies, on the other hand, improved their credit quality.

The number of DTIs with Deposit Insurance Scheme (DIS) coverage remained at 11 members at the end of 2019. They include eight commercial banks, two building societies, and one merchant bank.

The DIS provides full coverage for approximately 95 per cent % of all insurable deposit accounts, per institution. This is consistent with the international best practice range of 90 per cent to 95 per cent.

The Deposit Insurance Fund balance at the end of the review period was $23.4 billion, representing a 13.2 per cent increase relative to the end of 2018.

The sum covered, which now stands at $600,000, will be doubled to $1.2 million per depositor at each institution by virtue of a Ministerial Order that was approved by both Houses of Parliament.

A recent statement from the finance ministry indicated that the increase will take effect on August 31, 2020, after publication in the Gazette. A new threshold, approximately 97 per cent of all DTI accounts, will be covered.

In piloting the order through the House of Representatives, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke declared that, “the doubling in the maximum payout under the Deposit Insurance Act will help increase depositors' confidence in deposit-taking institutions, support market discipline and, of course, ensure continued financial system stability”.