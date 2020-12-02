Digicel Business partners with JMEA for mentorship programme

FOLLOWING the success of its Masterclass Series, Digicel Business in association with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) will be selecting 12 entrepreneurs to be mentored in a one-hour power session with a 'master' in business.

According to Digicel Business, new or existing entrepreneurs will be selected after a competitive process from December 3-10. Interested persons must be registered for the Masterclass Series and comment under the competition communication on why they should be chosen to be mentored by one of the masters, including how the mentorship session will make a difference in their career.

Each post should include the hashtags #DigicelMasterClass and #DigicelBusiness. Entrants who follow all the steps will be entered in a random draw and the winners will be assigned to the appropriate mentor for a lunch session in January 2021.

The masters confirmed for the programme are Nasha-Monique Douglas, Digicel Jamaica chief marketing officer; Aileen Corrigan, Digicel Jamaica chief digital officer; Gary Peart, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mayberry Investments; Chris Williams, CEO of Proven Investments; Richard Pandohie, group CEO of Seprod Limited; Marcus Steele, chartered accountant and former managing director of Carreras Limited; William Mahfood, chairman of Wisynco Group; John Mahfood, CEO of Jamaica Teas Limited; Metry Seaga, director of Jamaica Fiberglass Products Limited; Omar Azan, CEO of Boss Furniture Company Limited; Richard Coe, CEO of Fleetwood Jamaica Limited; and Benjamin Jardim, business development manager of Rainforest Seafood Limited.

Commenting on the initiative, president of JMEA Richard Pandohie told the Business Observer that the association is thrilled to partner with Digicel to provide mentorship opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

“The entrepreneurial class is the key engine of economic growth, and it is important that we all play a part in helping them to have the highest probability of success in their formative years. The JMEA will continue to use its platform to expose emerging entrepreneurs to best practices and to the experience of successful business leaders,” he said.

— Abbion Robinson