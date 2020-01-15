Digicel millionaire gets investment advice

Anthony White winner of Digicel's $10-million 'Shake to Win' Christmas promotion has been reviewing the best options for spending his holiday windfall.

On Wednesday last (January 8), the new millionaire, through a lunchtime discussion on the virtues of short-term, long-term and critical investments involving local wealth advisers met with Sagicor's investment advisor Asah Bailey and financial advisor Wendy Wallace at the Swiss Store's trendy F&B Downtown restaurant, located on the corner of Harbour & Church streets.

“Right after winning his life-changing cash prize, Anthony [White] wanted to discuss his options for investing the money. We were delighted to connect him with our partners from Sagicor, who continue to promote financial inclusion via services like the MyCash card and app,” Digicel's head of public relations, Elon Parkinson, told The Business Observer.

“The Sagicor team was able to provide Anthony with expert advice and a range of options for securing his financial future. This is our way of adding more value to Anthony's winnings, and we wish him all the very best,” he added.

White, a 53-year-old former gateman at a Spanish Town funeral parlour who was named the winner of the $10-million first prize on December 30, said he welcomed the interest being shown by the telecom giant in his success.

“Everything is good, and they try to ensure that I understand everything that is going on. I appreciate it; it is better than just giving me the money and leaving me to find my way,” he said.

White, who left his job after winning the prize, said that he has stuck by his decision to take care of his two grandchildren first, before doing anything else with his winnings. He said that instead of bragging about winning as he had planned to do at work, he took things quietly. But in the meantime, his co-workers had read about his success.

“They saw it in the , and they keep asking me if I was coming back to work, so I just finish out the week and left,” he added.

Despite being an ardent punter and the father of a former champion apprentice, O'Brien White, he said he had no intention of investing in horses. Instead, he said his first plan is to purchase a “panel” van to make deliveries.

“People in that work tell me that I can make some money from doing deliveries, as long as I have a good vehicle, so I want to start with that,” he said, pointing out that he has been driving for over 20 years.

However, he insists that he will have to consider the options he has been informed about by the investment advisors.

“My grandchildren will be involved in all the investments that I do,” he noted.

White was the named winner of the $10-million 'Digicel Shake to Win' contest, in which more than 20,000 Digicel customers have already won from the $40-million prize pool since the promotion began on November 21, 2019. The number includes daily winners in the Shake to Win radio promotion, where customers continue to win thousands of dollars when they answer their phones by saying, “Shake to Win with Digicel”.