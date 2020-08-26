Digitisation could drastically improve efficiency of the health care sector

In this post-pandemic era, we continue to witness the rise of all things digital and the implementation of software in everyday life. This new reality, while frightening to some, truly has limitless possibilities.

One sector that stands to gain from digitisation is the health care sector. Generally, what is presently observed in the Caribbean are health care data management systems that are specific to each practitioner and often kept in filing cabinets or individual cloud storages. However, this presents gaps in the system, that a more digital and unified approach could address.

Digitisation in the health industry while maintaining the privacy of individuals could be a powerful tool for the health and wellness of Jamaicans.

One of the most efficient ways is through the digitisation of Healthcare Data Management (HDM) systems. This would create systems that show a holistic view of patients, allow for personalised treatments, improve communication (among doctors and between patients and doctors), and improve health outcomes.

To achieve this, there must be a simplified process of sharing historical health data within the sector, that protects patients' privacy. The rollout of a digitised HDM system locally could produce that result.

Often, the idea of wide scale data sharing can trigger hesitation and discomfort. Resistance to implementing HDM systems is fueled primarily by mistrust in the eyes of the general public, who see systems of this nature as intrusive.

However, there are measures in place to protect people, so that the benefits of these systems can be derived without abuse or misuse of sensitive information.

Jamaica has recently passed a Data Protection Act (DPA), which will hold companies accountable for the privacy and protection of the data they collect, store and process.

The Act also gives rights to each Jamaican to have more control over what data are collected about them, how it is used, among other facilities. While digitisation finds innovative ways to use and interpret data, data privacy and protection provides the means to empower customers while potentially minimising the misuse of persons' personal and private information.

Jamaica's DPA makes it possible to develop a client-centred health sector that seeks to maximise the use and interpretation of a patient's health history, thus reducing the risk of inaccurate, uninformed diagnoses. It also allows the general populous to take responsibility for their own health and have informed discussions with their health care providers. In other words, as is the case with any other industry, making health care data more readily available and consumable will have benefits to each member of the ecosystem.

Digitisation also has the potential to empower individuals to explore and attain the best health care possible — for example, the Data Privacy Act (2020) gives the individual the right to request their data to be transferred to another company and in a health care provider scenario, this may mean drastic reduction in the patient intake process and faster health service delivery to individuals.

The proper use of data is imperative to the success of any industry, and that first starts with improvements in the collection and dissemination of data.

In this digital age, there must be a fusion of health, science and technology and with that comes a greater weight on health care practitioners to use this information responsibly.

All in all, however, it is a move that must be made and the benefits to be derived are best enjoyed sooner rather than later.

Daniel Munroe, is the privacy expert at Symptai Consulting Limited.