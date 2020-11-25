Distant Jr secures third term as JCC president

Re-elected president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Lloyd Distant Jr, yesterday reiterated the Chamber's commitment to the country's economic growth despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Distant, who was unanimously returned as president for the third-consecutive time, said the organisation will be even more strident in pressing for policies and legislative changes necessary for the resuscitation of the economy, the promotion of economic growth, and responsible business practices.

“In 2020/2021, our agenda will adjust to focus on marshalling Jamaican private sector through this period. With that in mind, we will largely continue along the current priorities of resuscitation of the economy, saving businesses and jobs, repositioning existing businesses for the opportunities that are created by the pandemic, while at the same time advocating for diversification of our economy,” Distant said in his address to members at the JCC hybrid annual general meeting.

“As it has been over the past few months going into 2021, we will focus on export-led growth, import substitution, the enabling of our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the necessary legislative reforms that are required for the business environment that we will see going into the future,” he continued.

Distant further indicated that the Chamber has always expressed its commitment in being strident advocates for what is best for the business sector and the economy. According to him, over the coming year and beyond, the JCC will remain steadfast on issues related to the integrity in the private sector and championing responsible corporate governance and the adoption of ISO37001 — a corporate anti-bribery standard/management system — by businesses.

In addition, the Chamber will ensure the transformation to a digital economy remain core to how businesses will operate into the future.

According to honourable treasurer Wilbert Spence, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the operations of the chamber mainly in the reduction in special events due to restrictions on physical gathering which has resulted in reduced revenues, reduced collections of receivables, and reduced activities in the office as staff mostly worked from home.

He, however, added that JCC in response implemented protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health and has upgraded its equipment and website to increase the organisation's efficiency to members.

The executive body for the 2020/2021 period includes first Vice-President Melanie Subratie; second Vice-President Peter Graham; third Vice-President Michael McMorris; and fourth Vice-President Ian Neita. Other directors of the organisation are Brian Boothe, Keith Collister, Andre Gooden, Catherine Kennedy, David McBean, Martha Miller, and Alexander Williams.

Wilbert Spence was also re-elected as honourable treasurer of the organisation.