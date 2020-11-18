Dolphin Cove's cash flow on the rebound despite losses

After generating no revenue for the second quarter due to the closure of its five marine parks, Dolphin Cove managed to increase its cash base by US $64,194 ($9.3 million) compared to a US$590, 473 ($85.6 million) loss for the third quarter in an environment where cruises are non-existent and less than 40 per cent of hotel rooms are available for uptake.

With international travel still anaemic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolphin Cove targeted the local market as their key focus area to drum up sales which was down 92 per cent to US$319,755.

Due to the haircut in revenues, Dolphin Cove has been prudent in managing their operations which has resulted in the company only being open for a few days per week with a few members of staff.

These initiatives allowed the company to lower expenses by 79 per cent to US$548,123 with only four parks in operation. However, the company's overall loss for the nine months came up to US $863,914 with cash outflow of US $332,892 as a result of the dividend paid in the first quarter.

Because of the company's strong balance sheet and low debt, it was able to secure a US$1-million credit line from Sagicor Bank to release pressure from their cashflow and focus more on navigating the upcoming months to the busy winter season. The company expects the gradual increase in arrivals over the next few months to support their recovery as clients return to their parks.

Total assets remain seven per cent lower at US$30.8 million with working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) standing at US$1.4 million.