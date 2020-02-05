Dr Lowe appeals to Diaspora for research investment

Renowned Jamaican scientist Dr Henry Lowe has appealed to the Jamaican Diaspora to invest in his company's research efforts or help him source funds to continue his work.

Dr Lowe was addressing a function recently in Florida where he was presented with the key to Lauderdale Lakes and Broward County in recognition of his achievements and impact on the Diaspora and the world.

He made the appeal while pointing to the difficulty he has had securing funding to bring his many products to market.

Dr Lowe, whose company Flavocure LLC was recently granted an exclusive patent by the US Government for its pancreatic cancer treatment drug, received the keys during a visit to South Florida's Chateau Mar Golf Resort in Lauderhill to discuss his work with members of the Jamaican iaspora.

In addition to the keys, which were presented by Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Dr Lowe received a special proclamation by Lauderhill City Commissioner Denise Grant.

Addressing the group of about 200 South Florida residents — which included Jamaica's Consul General to Miami Oliver Mair, and Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the Southern United States Dr Allan Cunningham — Dr Lowe candidly shared details about his research, revolutionary product developments, and business initiatives, as well as his personal experiences with the use of some of his products. Of great note were his results with the treatment of dementia, glaucoma, and prostate cancer.

Many in the audience, who have had the opportunity to use his products that are available in South Florida, were able to share their personal experiences.