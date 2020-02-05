ECL posts profit of US$3.73 million

Express Catering Limited (ECL) posted on Monday last (February 3), a net profit of US $3.73 million for the financial year ended on May 31, 2019. This represents a 4.7 per cent increase when compared with the US $3.45 million recorded in the prior financial year.

A post-security food and beverage provider at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, ECL operates franchises such as Starbucks, Wendy's, Domino's, Cinnabon, alongside local food and beverage brands inclusive of Bobsled Café, Tastee, Juici Patties, Viva-Gourmet Grab N Go and the Groovy Grouper.

For the period under review, ECL achieved revenues of US $17.3 million, a US $1.6-million increase over the corresponding period in the year, despite the upgrading works carried out by the operators of the airport during the first and second quarters.

ECL added that the growth in revenues was influenced by the addition of Starbucks within the airport, as well as the increase in passenger count.

The company expended US $414,000 on fixed and soft costs during the year. This included the completion of the two additional Starbucks locations, along with the exhaust system upgrade, and refurbishment of one grab and go location.

According to ECL, planned revamping and addition of new retail spaces in the airport are expected to commence during the 2021 fiscal year.

The company declared and paid dividends of some US$7 million to shareholders in September 2018 and January 2019.

According to the budget debate cited by ECL, Jamaica is projecting 12,000 new hotel rooms over the next five years. At an average stay of one week, each hotel room will bring 104 additional stopover visitors for a total of over 1.2 million additional stopover visitors. Express Catering indicated that it expects 80 per cent, or just fewer than 1 million, of these new stopover visitors to access Sangster International Airport.

ECL is a Jamaican registered company and a subsidiary of Margaritaville St Lucia, Incorporated. The ultimate parent company, Margaritaville Caribbean Group Limited — a Bahamian registered company — through its various subsidiaries and partnerships, owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurant and nightclub concepts in Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.