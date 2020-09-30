Elite Diagnostic's profits slashed amid equipment, COVID-19 turmoil
Recurrent equipment breakdowns in conjunction with the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an 84 per cent decline in Elite Diagnostic Limited's after-tax profit for its financial year ended June 30, 2020.
The health service company recorded a profit of $8.6 million for the period under review, compared to the $51.8 million reported for the previous corresponding year.
“The company faced many challenges during the year with equipment breakdown, the St Ann location, and the effects of COVID-19. The St Ann location continued to underperform due to CT [computerised tomography] and MRI [magnetic resonance imaging] breakdowns,” Chief Executive Officer Warren Chung explained in the report to shareholders posted Monday last.
He further indicated that the company experienced challenges with procurement of parts and repairs and as a result, both machines were operational only for a very short period during the year.
The company's fourth quarter also experienced decreased demand for imaging services and reduced opening hours due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Elite Diagnostic, however, achieved revenue of $439.8 million for the period under review, compared to the $404.9 million recorded in the previous corresponding year.
Total assets also increased to $690.6 million from the $664.1 million recorded in the previous year, while total liabilities stood at $230.8 million, up from $212.9 million.
Earnings per share for the period under review ended at $0.02, a decrease compared with the $0.15 recorded in the prior corresponding period.
While the company expects the continuation of the negative effects of COVID-19 on the business, Chung underlined that the MRI and CT are now functioning and the St Ann location is at desired operating capacity, with improving revenues.
The branch, which opened in September 2019, is the company's third and offers MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds and X-rays along with doctors' offices.
Elite Diagnostic's two other locations are in Kingston — Holborn Road and Liguanea.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy