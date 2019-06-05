Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip hop's first billionaire
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Jay-Z is officially hip hop's first billionaire, Forbes declared Monday, founding his kingdom on entertainment but also reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate.
The rapper born Shawn Carter, who grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects, “has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals US$1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire — and the first hip hop artist to do so”, the magazine said in a new cover story.
The house that Jay built includes stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse cognac — worth US$310 million and US$100 million respectively — as well as US$220 million in cash and investments that includes a stake in Uber worth an estimated US$70 million.
The 49-year-old also boasts a US$75 million music catalog, US$75 million from the entertainment company Roc Nation and US$100 million from streaming service Tidal.
In addition to his penthouse in New York's posh Tribeca neighbourhood, Jay-Z and his superstar wife Beyonce own mansions in East Hampton, New York and Los Angeles' swank Bel Air neighbourhood — real estate holdings adding some US$50 million to the rapper's name, Forbes said.
In 2017 Forbes said music's first couple had officially amassed a joint billion-US dollar worth.
It had been widely assumed that hip hop mogul Dr Dre had already achieved billionaire status — especially after he anointed himself as such in 2014 — but according to Forbes' 2018 ranking his personal wealth is closer to US$770 million, despite selling his company Beats by Dre to Apple for US$3 billion.
Fellow megawatt rap titan Diddy is worth US$825 million, according to that same list. He along with Dre and Jay are not only the wealthiest hip hop artists, but the richest American musicians of any genre.
Swizz Beatz, the producer behind a number of Jay-Z's megahits, told Forbes the rapper has created “the blueprint for our culture”.
“A guy that looks like us, sounds like us, loves us, made it to something that we always felt that was above us,” he said. “If he's a billionaire now, imagine what he's about to be.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy