Environmentalist warns that coral reefs are in a bad state

INDUSTRY COVE, Hanover — Environmental scientist and managing director of CL Environmental Consultants, Dr Carlton Campbell has disclosed that coral reefs in the western end of the island are currently in a bad state.

The disclosure was made during the question-and-answer session of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study public presentation for the proposed construction of the five-star Grand Luxury Princess Hotels and Resorts, in Hanover.

The group is proposing to construct a 2,037-room resort on 84 of 180 acres of land owned by the developers in Industry Cove, Green Island, Hanover.

Following the meeting held at Green Island High School in the parish last Thursday, Dr Campbell told the Business Observer that in the case of the Industry Cove property, the EIA study has revealed that approximately 70 per cent of the reef is covered with algae. In addition, he said, some of the corals were suffering from diseases and bleaching.

“Most of it is covered with algae. As you can see, most of the corals are struggling to survive, and some of them have diseases. We also saw bleaching,” stated Dr Campbell.

He explained that bleaching is a process in which the corals lose their pigment as a result of global temperature rise, while the algae have resulted from sediment and nutrients from sewage coming from the hills. He stressed that measures would be put in place, in the vicinity where the hotel is to be constructed, to preserve the environment as best as possible.

The proposed hotel site is in the vicinity of a fish sanctuary, and as such, a recommendation has been made for the developers to establish another sanctuary.

The shoreline of the property has suffered from severe erosion in recent years. As a result, the developers are planning to construct breakwaters in the ocean to minimise the erosion of the beach.

On completion, the property is expected to consume approximately 3,500 MWh of electricity per month. The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) will be the leading supplier of electricity. However, there are plans by the hotel group to generate electricity from a solar system.

The National Water Commission (NWC) will supply the property with approximately 800,000 gallons of potable water per day from the Logwood Treatment Plant, located a few miles away in the parish. However, the plant also supplies the resort area of Negril with water, with some areas having to truck water periodically. There are concerns about the ability of the NWC to meet these demands. As a result, the developers will be constructing storage tanks and, at a later date, will make an application to allow them to drill a well on the property that is capable of providing water through reverse osmosis. The developers are hoping to construct a tertiary treatment plant on a section of the property. Eighty per cent of the treated effluent would be used for irrigation, and the remaining 20 per cent will be used to enhance the proposed mangrove rehabilitation areas located on a section of the property.

The developers are also proposing to construct a building to house a casino and four hotels in two phases, utilising a workforce of approximately 1,500 tradesmen and labourers. On completion of both phases, some 2,852 hotel workers — 1,417 in phase one and 1,435 in phase two — are expected to gain employment.

In the first phase, construction of 1,012 rooms inclusive of 14 overwater searooms, is anticipated over 18-24 months. Following a year's break, the second phase will be carried out over another 18-24 months, where some 1,025 rooms are to be constructed.

It is not clear, however, when construction will commence as the EIA study is yet to be approved by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). Additionally, building plans are also yet to be approved by the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

The public presentation was aimed at allowing the public, particularly interest groups, to provide their input.

Individuals have up to 21 days to submit their comments and concerns to NEPA.

Meanwhile, Princess Hotels and Resorts Country Manager Rafael Millan said the company is a family owned group that was established in the 1960s in Spain. He said 15 years ago the group decided to spread its wings to the Caribbean, adding that it was always an aspiration of the group to start a hotel in Jamaica.

Millan also made it clear that the group plans to protect the environment, adhere to the laws of the land, and work with local citizens.