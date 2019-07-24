Epican celebrates one year of the highest grades

Changing legislation, research, medicinal advancements and a thrust towards entrepreneurship brought the Jamaican duo of Dwayne and Karibe McKenzie home with the hope of developing Epican.

One year on, the company has seen exponential growth as it blazes an industry-leading trail with Jamaica's first and largest cannabis brand.

Since Epican's July 2018 debut, the industry has welcomed other players but Epican's vertically integrated structure remains unrivalled, according to a company release.

The Jamaican-owned, staffed and operated company's mantra is to educate, medicate and elevate and it runs through all their executions, events and social media activities.

First opening their doors at the marketplace, 67c Constant Spring Road in Kingston, a year to the date, understanding, acceptance and marijuana industry governing legislation has come a long way.

In May 2019 the brand cut the ribbon on it's second location along the hip strip (Jimmy Cliff Boulevard) in Montego Bay.

“We are grateful for the legislation that has been put in place to support Epican and other farmers. We certainly have come a long way with marijuana and marijuana consumption locally. The steps that have been taken are steps in the right direction but as a whole we trail other countries and states like California” Karibe Mckenzie CEO said via news release.

Currently Epican operates and maintains its own farm facility in the Blue Mountains, just over an acre, with seven greenhouses and other assets in place. The company has plans for even more expansion with a larger farm facility in the near future.

“Farming marijuana is something that has been done locally for years, so now that there is legislation in place to support, that is a good thing. However the costs associated with doing everything up to the code, to make sure everything is above board is very expensive, so I think to facilitate smaller farmers, just entering the industry, it would do well with a reduction,” continued Mckenzie.

The CEO says Epican's customers are guaranteed the best products, as they have gone to great lengths to secure quality strains, employees and facilities that reflect the overall direction of the brand.

“We do everything, from security to avoid contamination, to maintaining temperature controls, shifting the plants around, reaping at the right time and other strategies to ensure that our customers get the very best when they purchase in store. Our employees are knowledgeable and well trained to guide the purchase decision and make the whole experience pleasurable,” said Mckenzie

A year in the bag, the company steams into its next year with a grand anniversary celebration set for tomorrow at Marketplace in Kingston.

The event will feature brand champion Aidonia alongside Chromatic music, Supa Hype, Laing D, and Dj Nicco.