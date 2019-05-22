Epican expands ganja retail to MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture Floyd Green has lauded Epican Jamaica for setting the high international standards needed to secure a share of the US$100 billion global medical marijuana industry.

“Soon, the global medical marijuana industry will be valued at more than US$100 billion, and Jamaica is getting ready to be a part of this global phenomenon. The stakes are high and Epican has already been a key player in aiding in the move toward an international standard in the emerging global cannabis industry,” Green said.

Speaking at the official opening of Epican Jamaica's MoBay operation last week, Green disclosed that he is looking forward to the medical cannabis company's “three additional dispensaries in short order”.

“To be blunt, we are happy that the Epican team has seen it fit to extend its facilities to our second city and to the main tourist shopping area in Montego Bay.”

The state minister disclosed that in a move, designed to hurdle too much red tape, the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has embarked on an application process review.

“We want to ensure there isn't too much bureaucracy in the system, while still ensuring the safeguards. We expect to complete this review over the next six weeks,” Green disclosed.

“To the partners in the industry, we expect that you will see a renewed, refreshed, revitalised CLA that is there to facilitate the expansion of your business. We are doing all we can now to take maximum advantage of our potential in this industry.”

Epican Jamaica's launch in the tourism capital Montego Bay, its second location, took place at the store location, 1-3 Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, on Thursday, May 16, where it introduced the brand to western Jamaica.

The new location for the country's first-ever licensed cannabis company boasts all of Epicans' current offerings. The brand is already signaling that there are strong preparations underway to bring more retail locations online before the end of the year.

“We are elated for a number of reasons, not only are we happy to be a part of the commerce and exponential growth possibilities of Mobay but in no uncertain terms we have cemented ourselves as Jamaica's leading cannabis brand. We offer our consumers a truly exceptional product in all it's forms and our Montego Bay location will certainly save our loyalists a trek to Kingston as well as attract new clients,” said Jermaine Bibbons, head of marketing, Epican Jamaica.

Expertly trained bud-tenders and its customary clean, minimalistic store atmosphere add to the allure of Epican Montego Bay. Still receiving all its products and by-products from the company's farm, nestled in the cool ranges of the Blue Mountains in St Andrew, the company hinted at farm expansion as well.

“As a brand with regional and global ambitions we have positioned ourselves in a way that aids us moving forward. Currently, we operate 10 greenhouses on a one-acre plot, with a capacity of 150 pounds of weed per month. With more stores the demand for a quality product will increase, there are plans in place to expand our farm operations in a major way. Through this effort we will not only be able to supply our stores, but ensure a product of the highest quality that meets all the standards of the CLA is consistently available,” continued Bibbons.

The company will increase its staff complement, which currently stand at 105. Fifty workers on the farm, forty workers at Market Place and 15 people employed in Montego Bay.