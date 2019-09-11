Eppley committed to maintaining generous dividend policy in 2019

Investment company Eppley Limited is committing to maintaining its generous dividend policy for 2019, as the listed company chalked up increased profits for its 2018 financial year.

The company, whose principal activity is investing in credit products, including insurance premiums, loans and lease financing, recorded net profit of $120.5 million for 2018, which represents a 16.2 per cent return on average shareholder equity. Eppley has produced compound average annual returns to shareholders of over 34 per cent since its listing in the middle of 2013.

Eppley produced earnings per share of $0.63 last year, a 19.6 per cent return for shareholders.

In his report to shareholders at yesterday's (September 10) annual general meeting in Kingston, Chairman Paul B Scott reported,” Eppley's returns on equity have generally ranged between 14 per cent and 16 per cent and in no year since our listing has our return on equity been less than 10 per cent.”

At the same time, earnings have grown on average 25 per cent since listing in 2013. The returns to shareholders since the initial public offer (IPO) would now amount to over $2.44 billion on an initial investment of $616 million ($300 million in IPO and $316 million in rights issue. The $2.44 billion is broken down into $2.11 billion in capital gains and $330 million in dividends paid.

A shareholder that invested $1.00 in the IPO and fully participated in the rights issue by investing another $1.05 would have already received dividends equal to their original $1.00 invested and would own shares today worth $7.05.

Scott told shareholders that the company paid ordinary dividends of $0.03 per share in the last three quarters of 2018. “In the first quarter of 2019, the board also declared a dividend of $0.36 per share. Consistent with our dividend policy, Eppley has now distributed the vast majority of its 2018 profits to shareholders, excluding the unrealised gains from our property joint venture and the unrealised gains on our investments in the Caribbean Mezzanine Fund, “Scott told shareholders.

He stated “subject to the board's discretion, we aim to maintain this dividend policy in 2019. As a result of the investing activates, Eppley has provided billions of dollars of badly needed risk capital to entrepreneurs and businesses unable to find financing through traditional sources.”

Scott reported to shareholders that the business has grown considerably so that in the first year before listing, profit was $15 million but this has grown by more than 800 per cent of that amount. 2019 marks the first five years of Eppley being listed as a public company.

In that time the company has demonstrated its expertise in fixed income products. He argued that this makes Eppley particularly well-positioned to grow the business by continuing to work with investors in the Caribbean.

“As Eppley enters the next phase, our business will grow mostly by managing funds for our investors rather than investing our balance sheet,” Scott explained. At the end of 2018, Eppley investment portfolio was $3.2 billion. The gross yield on the portfolio was 14 per cent.

The loan portfolio was over $1.4 billion. Scott explained, “counterparties reply on Eppley to provide detailed lending solutions when financing is not readily available from traditional lenders,” pointing out that its corporate lending business faces a headwind, as the credit environment loses and competition for riskier loans intensifies.

Despite these forces, Eppley has managed to grow its loan portfolio opportunistically and last year funded the largest corporate term loan in its history.