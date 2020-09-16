European air travel nosedives as virus resurges
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — The total number of passenger flights in Europe will plummet by more than expected this year as countries fail to coordinate policy on air travel during a pandemic, Eurocontrol said yesterday.
Europe's air traffic watchdog said total trips in 2020 will reach six million, down by 55 per cent from a year earlier and one million fewer than a forecast in April when air travel was at a standstill.
“We're going backwards now and it's really worrying for the entire industry,” said Eamonn Brennan, head of Eurocontrol, in a statement.
“There's a lack of coordination between states on how to manage air travel, despite good guidance from European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” he said.
Brennan pointed to “a lot of confusion and very little passenger confidence; and, of course, outbreaks of COVID-19 are picking up across Europe”.
Eurocontrol, which has 41 member countries including all EU member states, urged for health criteria to determine the safety of travel be better harmonised between countries.
The agency said it welcomed a recent European Commission proposal to line up these rules and urged against blanket restrictions and quarantine orders.
“This approach is killing the travel and tourism industry,” Brennan said.
The gloomy data pushed the European Commission to extend a law to stop “ghost flights” forced on airlines to keep airport slots in the EU.
“Slots” are highly prized take-off or landing authorisations that airports allocate to airlines. Currently, if an airline does not operate a flight in its allocated slot it can lose it to a competitor.
