Expansion of retail space at Sangster International Airport

MBJ Airports Limited, operator of the Sangster International Airport (SIA), is inviting qualified operators to submit proposals for the development and operation of specialty retail and duty-free outlets in the International Terminal Building at the airport.

This concession is part of the airport's ongoing strategic plan to transform the retail offer to international standards and deliver a memorable shopping experience for passengers.

SIA serves as the primary gateway to Jamaica, processing 70 per cent of tourists that arrive in the island. In 2018, 4.537 million passengers used the airport — a 5.9 per cent increase over the previous year.

In order to facilitate forecasted growth in passenger movement, 1,153 square metres will be added to the central retail area as part of the airport's terminal expansion – a 56 per cent increase of the current space. Renovations are slated to commence mid-2020.

Located post-security in the departures terminal, 29 spaces are available for bid, including two duty-free jewelry stores, one high-end cigar and liquor store and 26 specialty retail stores and kiosks.

Specialty retail stores include souvenir shops, edible gifting, convenience, travel, news (CTN) stores, branded fashion, health and beauty, branded technology and others.

Interested parties can access the request for proposal (RFP) documents on the airport's website at www.mbjairport.com/businessdevelopment. Sealed proposals in packages marked “Request for Proposal – Retail Concession,” must be submitted to MBJ's administrative offices located in the ticketing concourse at the airport by Friday, March 13, 2020 no later than 3:00pm.

MBJ will conduct an information session on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 am. Interested parties will be required to confirm their attendance no later than 3:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020. The name of the company, its attending agents as well as contact information must be submitted via email to commercialrfp@mbjairport.com. Written questions can also be submitted to this email address on or before Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Successful bidders will be notified on Friday, April 3, 2020.