Exploiting opportunities for agri-business

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) recently said that there was a major investment opportunity for roots, tubers, rhizomes and orchard crops if the country is serious about developing its agri-business sector.

Speaking in a recent webinar session, Diane Edwards, president of Jampro, said that her organisation, along with the Ministry of Agriculture, have identified crops including yams, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, peppers, turmeric, pineapples, onions, ginger, mangoes and honey, among others as some key produce having huge potential for the local and international markets.

“The unprecedented COVID period has really given us a wake-up call, and we needed one about the importance of food security and the urgent need to restructure and revitalise our agriculture, to transform it from a simple means of paying the bills— into a thriving and inclusive agri-business based on sustainable value chains from field to consumer,” she said.

She indicated that with countries such as Israel, Morocco, Argentina and Chile making millions from fresh produce exports, Jamaica which possesses some 40 per cent of good arable land must rise to the occasion and take advantage of global emerging opportunities.

Manager of sales and promotion and head of Jampro's agri-business Marlene Porter said that many key crops such as yams, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric and rhizomes have large global markets bearing the potential for huge returns on investment if properly developed. She said that Jamaica's strategic geographic position also allows it easy access to key markets in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Caricom.

“A lot of our produce have huge opportunities in the export and domestic markets. We are seeing rising demands for roots and tubers such as yams, not just in the Diaspora, as we have also started to make inroads in non-Diaspora markets.

“The US is the largest importer of yams and they account for over 50 per cent, followed by Canada and the UK— these are three of our major markets, so the fact that yams are doing well in these markets represents an even greater opportunity for us as a country to take advantage of the yam opportunities,” she said noting that with the growing popularity of the Jamaican yam as a “super food”, Jamaica can certainly move from its third-place position in production to become the world leader, now held by Ghana.

Porter said that similar market potential also exists for sweet potato, ginger, turmeric and mangoes and other tree crops, as they also carry high demand and have a vast number of value-added products.

State minister in the agricultural ministry, Floyd Green, who spoke during the webinar, pledged the support of the Government.

He said: “If we are to move agriculture in the way we ought to, it cannot be the Government alone, a major part of the Government's role is to facilitate investment of the private sector and public-private partnership. We are reforming the support for agri-business and food production to develop a holistic ecosystem that is profitable and facilitates commercial farming enterprises. Agriculture is not social intervention— we see agriculture as a business, we want our farmers to make money.”