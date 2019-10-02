Exploring MSMEs through the Jamaica Survey of Establishments

The Jamaica Survey of Establishment (JSE), which was conceptualised in 2014 and conducted between July- December 2018, has now made public the long-awaited findings from the survey. The survey will provide data on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to inform policy direction going forward.

Speaking at a presentation of the report on Wednesday at the AC Hotel Kingston, director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr Wayne Henry said the survey will provide invaluable data that will aid in identifying and understanding trends in the economy, business expansions/growth, and improve the robustness of policy prescriptions.

“Today's event is a significant step towards filling the gap identified five years ago. It will aid in filling the need for data to enhance business, economic planning, and development in Jamaica,” he said.

Carol Coy, director general at Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), also expressed similar sentiments in saying that the JSE, which is a first of its kind in Jamaica, seeks to provide baseline data on the numbers and distribution of economic units operating in the country.

“The JSE arose out of the need for a wider range of business statistics to assess the impacts of government policy over time. The primary goal of the 2018 JSE is to provide data for the strengthening of the business register,” she added.

STATIN's Deputy Director Leesha Delatie-Budairm, in presenting a round-up of the findings said the survey was undertaken across all 14 parishes of the country from “non-farm, non-agriculture entities operating from stationary, visible economic premises”, with establishment sizes ranging from three or more permanent employees, utilising a reference period of March 31, 2018.

She noted that based on the response rate, 35,287 establishments were identified. An establishment was defined to mean “an enterprise or part of an enterprise that is situated in a single location and in which only a single (non-ancillary) productive activity is carried out or in which the principal productive activity accounts for most of the value added. In cases where an entity has multiple branches, each branch is considered as a separate establishment”.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE JSE

A breakdown of the 35, 287 saw 18,613 (52.8 per cent) employing less than three people; 8,516 (24.1 per cent) employing three or more people; and 8,158 (23.1 per cent) not responding to the survey.

The survey identified 17,771 establishments by legal form, with sole proprietorship (52.3 per cent) and limited liability company (22.7 per cent) being the two most frequently occurring.

A total of 87.2 per cent of establishments were registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica. The financial and insurance activities and real estate activities had the highest proportion of registered businesses (95.6 per cent).

The report also showed 64.7 per cent of the establishments being headed by males and 35.2 per cent by females. However, of the total employed to these establishments by gender, 53.2 per cent were females and 46.8 males. A total of 79.3 per cent of employees were reported as being full-time versus temporary employees.

In terms of economic activity, the top two most frequently occurring types were wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (35.6 per cent) and accommodation and food services (11.4 per cent).

Of the total sampled, only 2.8 per cent of the businesses directly exported goods/services, while a larger 21. 2 per cent imported such. The two most frequently occurring challenges identified were high cost of electricity (35.6 per cent) and high taxes (29.4 per cent). However, only a meagre 6.9 per cent reported that they received business development assistance in some form or the other.

The survey was conducted by STATIN with funding from the World Bank, through the PIOJ's Foundation for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP).