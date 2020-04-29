Exploring the accounting profession:

There is the notion that working in the public sector isn't a career to aspire to in the Caribbean. As a long-standing public sector employee, I want to challenge that view, because I believe that working in the public sector can be a privilege and an honour.

For some people, public sector employment can be a means of giving back to one's community and country by extension. Fortunately, I have enjoyed working in both worlds, having spent more than five years of leadership working in the public sector.

Overall, the accounting profession can be rewarding financially, and in most cases leads to self-fulfilment as accountants are instrumental in the significant changes and transformation that take place throughout organisations.

THE ACCOUNTING PROFESSION

The accounting profession is a very noble one, where people are expected to model good ethical behaviour, professional conduct, objectivity, due care, and integrity at the highest level. This is expected in all professional and personal dealings of an accounting professional.

The accounting field is very wide and dynamic, and so people can concentrate on their areas of interest or in those areas that he or she can make the greatest contribution.

People who have completed the ACCA qualification can continue building on their area of interest, and specialise in financial accounting, management accounting, taxation, auditing, or business consultancy. In addition, the ACCA qualification is well rounded, thus serving as a mechanism for people interested in other career interests such as in the legal/regulatory field, administration, or management.

COMPENSATION AND WORKING CONDITIONS

Very often compensation packages in the public sector are lower than that for similar roles in the private sector. However, there is evidence of equal compensation for some roles in the public sector when compared to the private sector.

Interestingly, there are some benefits in the public sector that are creditable, such as:

• Longer vacation allocation;

• Casual / department leave;

• Gratuity payment for contractual workers;

• Special discounts from various merchants that are extended to public sector staff only; and

• Approved incentive schemes for some entities.

An interesting observation to note is that compensation in such areas as government ministries may vary significantly, similar to what obtains in the private sector, where organisations pay emoluments based on its budget and level of profitability. Based on my knowledge, there are roles at the higher levels in the public sector which often get a relatively good compensation package when compared to the same role in the private sector and the converse may obtain at the lower levels.

It should be noted that working conditions and resources within the public sector are often in line with the private sector. In my experience, the management in the public sector often make efforts to ensure staff is motivated and attention is given to the welfare of all. In fact, office space in the public sector is often larger than those in the private sector, given the fact that government owns some of the building/office spaces, compared to the private sectors where office space is rented, which can be very costly.

SUPPORT FOR ACCOUNTING STAFF

Throughout the public and private sectors, there is an urgent need for greater support to be provided for those who work in the accounting field. The reason is that it is not a level playing field because there are those who get good support from their organisations, while others must pay their way through.

Full or partial support can be given in the follow ways:

Payment towards membership fees — people may have to pay membership fees for two or more professional institutions depending on his or her training experiences;

Contribution towards the cost of fulfilling continuous professional development (CPD), as for example, ACCA members are expected to complete a minimum of 40 hours annually;

• Sponsoring attendance at overseas conferences;

• Assistance with examination fees, for staff pursuing additional accounting training;

• Payment of subscription fees for staff pursuing professional accounting qualification;

• Sponsoring attendance at events and activities hosted by the national body;

• Allowing adequate time away from work for attendance at relevant conferences, training seminars, and examinations without impacting the employee's leave entitlement.

Overall, the differences between working in the Accounts Department of a public sector entity and a private sector organisation really depends on a person's interests and needs. This is so because of the variations in duties and compensation within the ministries, departments, and agencies of the public sector.

I wish to encourage organisations, both the public and private sectors, to strive to give greater support to the accounting staff, as this is the engine that can make or break the organisation. I want to challenge every person in the accounting field to continue to be a true professional wherever you serve.

When there are opportunities available, be willing to take the risk and explore the accounting field and gain wider knowledge and exposure. For the young aspiring accountant, this is an awesome career, with opportunities for you to grow and make a valuable contribution to any organisation where you can help in its transformation.

Rakar Williams, FCCA, FCA, JP is a chartered accountant with doctorates in business administration and ministry, coupled with over 22 years' experience in leadership and management of leading organisations in Jamaica. He is the secretary for the local chapter of the ACCA, member of the Public Sector Committee and the Audit Practices Committee of the ICAJ, and the financial controller for Mayberry Investments Limited.